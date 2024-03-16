Virginia Tech football spring practice preview: Offense

The warm weather in early March has given everyone a case of spring fever. That holds especially true for football fans as spring football is back. The Virginia Tech Hokies kicked off spring practice Friday, and the optimism around Blacksburg is high for the 2024 team.

Head coach Brent Pry spoke earlier in the week about the 2024 squad, expectations and quarterback Kyron Drones’ improvement throughout the offseason.

Let’s jump in with a look at the offense.

Quarterback

1 Kyron Drones: 6-foot-2, 234, R-Jr.

18 William “Pop” Watson: 5-foot-11, 190, R-Fr.

17 Dylan Wittke: 6-foot-1, 201, R-Fr.

15 Jackson Sigler: 6-foot-0, 193, R-Fr.

19 Ben Locklear: 6-foot-5, 251, R-Jr.

Looking at Virginia Tech’s spring depth chart, a notable name was missing: Grant Wells. That’s not a surprise. It’s been the expectation since the end of the season that Wells would move on and redshirt freshman William “Pop” Watson would back up Drones. Speaking of Watson and Tech’s QBs, it’s a young group. Joining Watson behind Drones is Dylan Wittke, Jackson Sigler and Ben Locklear. Only Watson has game experience and that consists of two brief appearances and one passing attempt.

What are the Hokies looking for from the quarterback position this spring? More growth from Drones, who could be a leading contender for ACC Player of the Year. Mainly, Pry just wants to see Drones get through the next month healthy.

This spring is an audition for Watson to outright win the backup job. He impressed once he arrived last year and despite his size, has a high upside as a passer.

Running back

33 Bhayshul Tuten: 5-foot-11, 209, Sr.

24 Malachi Thomas: 6-foot-0, 215, R-Jr.

21 Jeremiah Coney: 6-foot-0, 200, R-Fr.

16 Tralon Mitchell: 6-foot-0, 209, R-Fr.

19 P.J. Prioleau: 5-foot-11, 180, R-Jr.

23 Tyler Mason: 6-foot-0, 194, Fr.

This is the Tuten and Thomas show. The Hokies received outstanding news when Tuten returned for another year. Tuten rushed for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but imagine what he could’ve done if the Hokies could block in the first few games? When Drones entered as the quarterback, Tech’s ground game went from subpar to lethal at times. Tuten has the speed to take it to the house, as evidenced by his work as a returner, but he also runs with power and has outstanding vision.

Thomas is back after serving as Tuten’s backup last season. He will receive plenty of carries in 2024, but the Hokies know what they have in Tuten.

The names to watch here are Coney, Mason and Mitchell. Mitchell could end up playing another position, and Mason has already opened some eyes since enrolling this semester. Coney was impressive last year and will play in 2024. This spring is about finding that third back. Tuten will serve as Virginia Tech’s third-down back, as he’s also a second receiver.

Keep an eye on Mason. He looked like a certain redshirt when he signed and could push for a role with a strong spring.

Wide receiver

0 Ali Jennings: 6-foot-2, 207, Gr.

2 Takye Heath: 5-foot-10, 165, R-Fr.

4 Chance Fitzgerald: 6-foot-2, 191, R-Fr.

5 Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw: 6-foot-0, 160, R-So.

6 Keylen “Brodie” Adams: 6-foot-2, 180, Fr.

7 Chanz Wiggins: 6-foot-3, 207, Fr.

9 Da’Quan Felton: 6-foot-5, 213, Gr.

11 Tucker Holloway: 6-foot-2, 185, Jr.

12 Stephen Gosnell: 6-foot-2, 198, Gr.

26 Ayden Greene: 6-foot-2, 185, So.

81 Jordan Tapscott: 6-foot-0, 188, R-Fr.

83 Jaylin Lane: 5-foot-10, 192, Jr.

Find a better group in the ACC. You can’t. The returns of Jennings, Lane, Gosnell, and Felton were massive for 2024. Jennings caught two touchdowns in the opener last season and then was lost for the season. Felton and Lane were dominant at times, and no one believed Pry could keep all three in 2024. Gosnell was one of Drones’ favorite targets last season. Pry’s most outstanding work this offseason was retaining so many key starters.

The Hokies are better able to withstand an injury this year. Turner-Bradshaw and Heath will look to impress behind Lane. Both are electric. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen should find ways to involve them. Adams and Wiggins enrolled in January and look like future stars. It will be interesting to see how much work they get this spring. Keep an eye on Holloway and Greene. Holloway is a phenomenal returner who deserves more chances in the passing game. Greene took advantage of his minutes last season as a true freshman.

Tight end

40 Cole Pickett: 6-foot-3, 232, R-Jr.

82 Benji Gosnell: 6-foot-5, 240, R-So.

85 Ja’Ricous Hairston: 6-foot-2, 244, R-Fr.

86 Nick Gallo: 6-foot-4, 240, Gr.

87 Harrison Saint Germain: 6-foot-4, 241, R-So.

88 Zeke Wimbush: 6-foot-2, 240, R-Fr.

99 Cole Reemsnyder: 6-foot-6, 213, R-So.

The top two tight ends opened spring practice not doing full work. Nick Gallo, recovering from a knee injury that cost him all of last season, wasn’t a full participant. Benji Gosnell didn’t participate. It doesn’t appear anything is serious for those two. This leads us to our next point: There is a major opportunity for Saint Germain, Wimbush, and Hairston to show coaches what they have this spring. Saint Germain flashed in the bowl game. Wimbush will be an excellent player when all is said and done. The Hokies need depth here and the spring is the time to find it.

Offensive line

50 Gunner Givens: 6-foot-5, 285, R-So.

51 Elijah Haughawout: 6-foot-4, 303, R-Fr.

52 Tyler Smedley: 6-foot-2, 304, R-Jr.

54 Grant Karczewski: 6-foot-7, 283, R-Fr.

55 Lemar Law Jr: 6-foot-5, 335, R-So.

56 Layth Ghannam: 6-foot-5, 302, R-Fr.

59 Gabriel Arena: 6-foot-5, 280, R-Fr.

60 Caleb Nitta: 6-foot-2, 289, R-Fr.

61 Braelin Moore: 6-foot-3, 290, R-So.

63 Griffin Duggan: 6-foot-5, 295, R-Jr.

64 Lance Williams: 6-foot-3, 310, R-Fr.

65 Xavier Chaplin: 6-foot-6, 323, R-So.

66 Montavious Cunningham: 6-foot-4, 310, R-Jr.

67 Hannes Hammer: 6-foot-7, 296, R-Fr.

68 Kaden Moore: 6-foot-3, 303, R-Sr.

70 Parker Clements: 6-foot-7, 300, R-Sr.

75 Bob Schick: 6-foot-6, 304, R-Sr.

77 Brody Meadows, 6-foot-6, 327, R-So.

79 Johnny Garrett: 6-foot-5, 315: R-So.

We can pencil the Moore brothers, Chaplin, and Clements, in the starting lineup. Can Cunningham win a starting spot? He will have every opportunity to do so this spring. Next, it’s all about growth from some of the younger linemen entering their second and third seasons in the program, like Meadows, Ghannam, Garrett, and Williams. When it’s time for the spring game next month, I will be most interested in watching the offensive line. The Hokies have a chance to be a phenomenal offense this fall but they need consistency from the offensive line.