Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Gets a #4 Seed and will Host the First Two Rounds of the 2024 Women’s Dance

We were Disappointed.

There was some disappointing news at 3:15 on Friday afternoon, that’s for sure. No, it wasn’t about Liz Kitley. We will see what official word comes out as things proceed. The press conference with Coach Brooks, after the Selection Sunday presentation show, will be interesting, but the first and most obvious question will be about Liz Kitley’s knee. There isn’t a guarantee that he will say much of much to anyone on the topic.

The cancellation of the Selection Sunday Watch Party was a real disappointment to those of us who regularly cover the Lady Hokies. Getting to see them and photograph the event live is a highlight that we really enjoy. But we all have to live with our disappointments and savor the good news when it comes. That news was critical, too.

Now, Not So Much.

Most importantly, though is that the Hokies earned a #4 Seed in the Portland, Oregon Region and that means that Virginia Tech/Blacksburg gets to host the first two rounds of that bracket, again this year.

Let’s dance Hokie Nation ‼️



See you at pic.twitter.com/VgUcnqDXMU — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 18, 2024

There is no understating this good fortune, not just for the four seed, but also because the Hokies will be playing the first critical game, and hopefully second game, at home in Cassell Coliseum with what will be another sellout situation.

Energy going into the post-season



No. 4 seed @HokiesWBB is set to host the first and second rounds of the 2024 Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament!



MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/zKXRlFmAfG pic.twitter.com/N7wzdIS2PY — HokieSports (@hokiesports) March 18, 2024

The Hokies will get a chance to build some much-needed momentum and energy before getting on the long flight to the northwest coast. Nothing is guaranteed in life, but at least the Queens will be playing in their Cassell for their opening bid on a run at the title for the 2023-2024 season.

Looks like we’ll have to get busy signing up for credentials and figuring out schedules to cover the first two games. It’s going to be exciting. The Lady Hokies will face Marshall in the opening game listed on either March 22nd or 23rd.

Coverage to continue with news as It breaks on this one.

GO HOKIES!!!