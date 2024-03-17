Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies to play in NIT and host Richmond

Selection Sunday is over, and the Virginia Tech Hokies know their destination. Virginia Tech missed the Field of 68, but that was no surprise. The Hokies entered Sunday knowing they weren't even on the bubble despite winning 18 games and going 10-10 in the ACC. While Tech had some good wins, it had some difficult losses, too.

Instead, the Hokies will remain in Blacksburg this week and host the Richmond Spiders in the first round of the NIT.

The Spiders (23-9, 15-3) looked poised for an NCAA Tournament all season, finishing in a first-place tie with Loyola-Chicago in the Atlantic-10. However, two consecutive losses to end the season, including a loss to Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic-10 Tournament, doomed the Spiders. The Duquesne Dukes surprised everyone, defeating VCU in the finals to win the conference tournament and earn the automatic berth.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum, with the time and TV likely announced on Monday. It’s the first time the Hokies have hosted an NIT game in the first round since 2016. Virginia Tech has won the postseason NIT on two occasions, last doing it in 1995.

The Spiders are a good team led by longtime coach Chris Mooney, who has been at Richmond since 2005. Senior guard Jordan King leads the way for the Spiders, averaging over 18 points per game. Richmond has two formidable frontcourt players in 7-foot senior center Neal Quinn (12.7 PPG) and 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Bigelow (11.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG).

Back in Cassell taking on the A-10 regular-season champs



NIT First Round

Richmond pic.twitter.com/8pJU9TAjXz — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 18, 2024

The Hokies are paced by junior point guard Sean Pedulla (16.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG) and senior guard Hunter Cattoor (13.5 PPG). Senior center Lynn Kidd is Tech’s third-leading scorer (12.9) and leading rebounder (6.5 RPG).

This will be the 109th meeting all-time between the two Commonwealth schools, with the Hokies holding a 69-39 advantage. Richmond and VT haven’t met since 2009, with the Hokies coming out on top, 62-48.

Several programs, such as Memphis, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Pitt, and St. Johns, all declined NIT invitations.