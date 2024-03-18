Virginia Tech Hokie Baseball Wins! Marist on Tuesday and the Louisville Road Series 2 Games to 1

What a Week for Hokie Baseball!

We aren’t going to give away any Omaha references just yet, but the Virginia Tech Hokie Baseball Team is playing premium baseball early in the 2024 season, and the prospects for a good ACC record and finish are definitely there. We just won’t start bragging about anything just yet. Baseball weeks are like those in France. They start on a Monday and end on Sunday. The 2nd full week in March, the weather starts to get a bit better, and the conference schedule really begins to heat up. There are also more road games as the home and away non-conference matchups start balancing, and the conference schedules get the team on the planes to head to other locations.

It was a split week for the Hokies as they wrapped up their long homestand (10 games with a game at Radford which is pretty much home, anyway) with a game against the Marist College Red Foxes. Marist is from New York State’s Hudson Valley (Poughkeepsie) and happens to be Coach John Szefc’s first baseball head coaching job. It was the first time that these two teams had met. With Szefc’s experience and contacts in that neck of the woods, he’s been getting really quality matchups together with teams from his old stomping grounds. He’s also been recruiting players from those areas, too, so the exposure is good for Tech.

Well Marist came to Atlantic Union Bank Park on an absolutely stunning, near mid-Spring like Tuesday in Blacksburg. And they encountered something that more teams are becoming acutely aware of the Virginia Tech Hokies are dangerous at the plate and getting better with every game from the bump.

I really don’t think that the Red Foxes intended to walk into an offensive haymaker. But they did. The Hokies started off fast, and just stood on the gas.

Hokies vs. Marist Red Foxes - March 12 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Marist 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 0 >>Virginia Tech 2 4 7 2 0 4 0 1 X 20 19 0

It was not only a scoring fest for the Hammerin’ Hokies, but it also was an opportunity to get bench players critical playing time. It was a pitch by committee game, and the Hokies got the full measure of each pitcher’s effort. The win was assigned to reliever Clement Madden, but that’s just a baseball stat’s nicety for him. The Hokies started off Jordan Vera for 2 scoreless innings, then went to Madden who gave up a run and also pitched the greatest number of outs with 8. He was followed by Preston Cowl, Ryan Buckler, and JT Gibson to close the door. By the time Cowl, Buckler, and Gibson were on the bump, the coaching staff could allow them to work out issues and absorb a run here or there because of the Hokie offense.

The sticks were making contact, and the Hokies were routinely rounding the bags. Eventually Coach Szefc would sub in for everyone in the lineup, and we’re just going to give you a scoring summary on this one.

Hokie and Marist Scoring Summary for the March 12th game. Team Inning Play Description MARIST TECH Team Inning Play Description MARIST TECH Virginia Tech 1st B. Watson singled to center field- 2 RBI (3-2 KFBFFBB); C. DeMartini scored; C. Grady scored. 0 2 Virginia Tech 2nd D. McCann homered to right center- RBI (1-1 KB). 0 3 Virginia Tech 2nd H. Cooke homered to center field- RBI (0-0). 0 4 Virginia Tech 2nd C. DeMartini homered to right field- 2 RBI (2-1 FBB); N. Locurto scored. 0 6 Virginia Tech 3rd H. Cooke homered to center field- 3 RBI (1-0 B); D. McCann scored; S. Tackett scored. 0 9 Virginia Tech 3rd C. Martin doubled down the rf line- RBI (3-1 BBFB); N. Locurto scored. 0 10 Virginia Tech 3rd C. DeMartini homered down the lf line- 2 RBI (1-1 BK); C. Martin scored. 0 12 Virginia Tech 3rd Micheletti homered to left field- RBI (1-0 B). 0 13 Virginia Tech 4th N. Locurto grounded out to 2b- RBI (0-0); H. Cooke advanced to third; D. McCann scored. 0 14 Virginia Tech 4th C. Martin singled to center field- RBI (2-2 BFBF); H. Cooke scored. 0 15 Marist 5th Kapuscinski- walked- RBI (3-2 BBFFBB); Ali- Marco advanced to second; Conrad- Etha advanced to third; Mackle- Coli scored. 1 15 Virginia Tech 6th C. Aaron singled up the middle- RBI (2-2 KBBK); D. McCann scored. 1 16 Virginia Tech 6th J. Slade homered down the rf line- 3 RBI (1-0 B); W. Holzemer scored; C. Aaron scored. 1 19 Marist 7th Rodriguez- L homered to left field- RBI (3-1 BFBB). 2 19 Virginia Tech 8th J. Slade homered to left center- RBI (2-2 KFBB). 2 20 Totals 2 20

The win over Marist was expected, though baseball is what it is so it’s never guaranteed, but the road trip to Louisville to face the Cardinals was definitely not on the “easy opponent list”.

All Streaks Eventually Come to an End

To date, Brett Renfrow has been pretty unhittable, or at least the hits that have happened have been of low consequence. Renfrow had a 4-0 record coming into the Friday evening encounter with the Cardinals for the series’ first game. Who knows? Maybe the water or the hotel food... Whatever else happened, we know that “baseball” happened to young Mr. Renfrow for that game. The normally nearly unhittable kid from Prince William County, ended up tagged for 6 hits and 2 earned runs with an uncredited 3rd run coming across the plate due to an error. That all said maybe the Hokies were just a bit out of sync for this one.

It seems that Louisville’s star starting pitcher, Sebastian Gongora, was the unhittable one on Friday the 15th. (We won’t talk about the Ides of March drama, here.) Brett’s going to face getting back on the mound for Friday’s contest and what he’s got going on, then will tell lots about how he’s going to handle adversity as the season gets longer and the weather hotter.

The truth is that the Hokies were having misfire problems on both the mound and at the plate for the first two thirds of the game. If I had told you that the Hammerin’ Hokies would have only scattered some hits around for the first 6 innings and scored only one run on a solo shot, you might not have believed me. Even when the bull pen came out and got things settled down a bit, Louisville still managed to push 3 critical runs through in the bottom of the 8th inning that pushed the score out to 9. The furious rally comeback by the Hokies amounted to 2 runs in the 7th, and then another 3 in the top of the 9th, but Louisville, with that critical three run cushion, managed to get the door slammed on the Hokies before they made Yogi Berra a prophet, again.

The big thing to take out of this loss was how the Hokies were beginning to respond, make contact, and get runs to cross the plate, late, making Louisville scramble for the win. There was something else going on, though. You could see that the Hokies were already shaking off the adversity before the game closed, and Louisville was going to have problems on Saturday. Even with the loss, Chris Cannizzaro and Eddie Micheletti both managed to clobber the ball hard enough to put it over the wall.

Saturday was a Different Story and Outcome

The first thing to notice is that the Hokies have been experimenting with who is playing first base, after the loss for the season of starter Garrett Michel to a broken wrist. Friday, we saw Sam Tackett at 1st, and Saturday Catcher Gehrig Ebel put on the other mitt and held down the fort at base #1.

If you didn’t notice, the folks at Hokie Sport reminded everyone that this lineup featured all three Hokie Catchers; David McCann at DH, Henry Cooke behind the dish, and then Ebel at 1st. You have to wonder if that’s some sort of milestone event, but baseball is so full of those odd ball stats that it’s not worth really spending the time to research. Someone noticed, so that’s enough.

Game 2 of the series meant something big to both the Hokies and the Cardinals. If Louisville won, that would be an ACC series in the bag and the Hokies would be sore from the loss of their first series of the season and needing a win to salvage a split to stop any threats of a skid.

That certainly didn’t happen for Virginia Tech on the 16th, that’s for sure. Remember that momentum thing that we spotted happening in the final 3 innings of Game 1? Well, it definitely accelerated as Louisville took to the mound, and the Hokies took to the plate in the opening frame. Christian Martin clocked the third pitch of the opening at-bat into deep right-center and zipped into second for a leadoff double. That’s pure trouble to start off any game, but next Carson DeMartini dragged the hammer to the plate and took a 2-1 pitch over the wall near where Martin doubled. Cannizzaro would follow with a single, but Louisville managed to get the next three outs without Chris moving off first for more than a lead.

Really, though that was enough emotional juice to pump into the Hokie defense because starter, Wyatt Parliament hung a goose-egg on the scoreboard only giving up an inconsequential single for his start. The game hit a 2-inning stasis as no one did much of much for either team until the top of the 4th. Henry Cooke singled to start the inning. Baseball gold is that critical leadoff runner. It looked like after a ground-out/fly-out situation that maybe Cooke would be stranded on the bags. But Cooke did get to 2nd on the grounder, and then Christian Martin sent him home with a deep single. Well, Carson DeMartini, who seems to have inherited Thor’s hammer, came to the plate and took the first pitch over the right field wall for a 2-run shot. The inning ended on an empty base Cannizzaro fly out, but it was and remains a warning to teams that the Hokies don’t give up when they have two outs, they just hit better.

Wyatt Parliament didn’t have a sparkling 4th this time. He gave up a leadoff homer. They happen in baseball. The pitcher throws a cement mixer, and a good batter connects with it. Parliament must have had an issue with the name Klein because he gave up another homer to largely the same location making the score 5-2. Those two dingers were followed by a double, which brought Coach Szefc out of the dugout. Brady Kirtner was brought in to try to limit the damage, but the bases ended up loaded after an intentional walk issued to a dangerous batter. The single that resulted scored 2 more, and it was looking like Louisville was about to turn this around. Kirtner finally induced a ground ball to Clay Grady at short, but the 5-4 lead was too small with too much ball left to be played.

The 5th inning was a major turning point. Would the Hokies get their offense going again or would Louisville finally take advantage of Tech’s bullpen and work a series win out of the game? The first note of a bit of nervousness on the part of the Cards was that they changed pitchers to start the inning. That ended up not working out so well. He walked Eddie Micheletti to lead off the inning, and that rule will always stick. You pay for lead-off freebies. Gehrig Ebel struck out, but Ben Watson singled. Then Henry Cooke singled, which scored Micheletti. David McCan singled and drove in Watson. Clay Grady fouled out, but Christian Martin singled and scored Henry Cooke. David McCann scored on a throwing error miscue mess and the score jumped out to a much more comfortable 9 to 4.

Kirtner would give up a run on two doubles but managed to close the door on the 5th with no further pain inflicted on the Hokies. Tech managed to score 3 more in the 6th with a homer by Micheletti, and then the crew worked two more across the plate before the Louisville pitching finally pulled off the three outs necessary to close the top of the inning. Kirtner gave up an inconsequential single but hung up a Zero on the scoreboard for the Cards.

The Hokies would go the rest of the game without scoring. Kirtner gave up a solo homer in the bottom of the 7th, but otherwise pitched a solid 5 inning effort. He was pulled for Jacob Stretch in the bottom of the 9th and actually got credit for the win.

Hokies vs. Cardinals - Game 2 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Virginia Tech 2 0 0 3 4 3 0 0 0 12 18 1 Louisville 0 0 0 4 1 0 1 0 0 6 12 2

The win knotted up the series at 1-1 and made Sunday all about either heading back to Blacksburg for Tuesday’s game with a series win, or Louisville putting Tech on notice. But the second game should really have put them on notice. Tech’s pitching is much better than last season’s, and its offense is scary.

The Rubber Game Long Run

Sunday seemed to be another perfect day for a ball game. Louisville was off to a 13-win 6-loss start. That was a shade under Tech’s but not much, and the Cardinals were looking to win this series to build some positive momentum as the weather warmed. Their ballpark had a 2500 plus attendance figure, so this was a big game for them.

It was also a big game for Tech for several reasons. A series win would get the Hokies to a 5-1 ACC start that included the sweep of Notre Dame. That’s going to attract attention by itself, but a series win on the road in Louisville would go a long way to waking up the analytical world. Something else was brewing, though. Sunday Starter Griffin Stieg has been steadily heating up, and a win would give him a solid early season record, and the team one less pitch-by-committee game in the schedule.

Griffin did not disappoint in this one, either. Louisville just could not connect with his stuff unless it was to hit it to someone in the field for the Hokies. Nothing got through until a relatively inconsequential single broke the string. Stieg did have a baserunner in the first on a hit batsman but that fizzled. The Cardinals didn’t score until the 6th inning and that was on an unfortunate solo homer on the second pitch of the second at-bat of the inning. Stieg lasted on the mound until the bottom of the 8th. Even with 2 outs up, Coach Szefc saved his ERA by pulling him for reliever Jeremy Neff to get the final out of the 8th. If he had been home, he’d have gotten a standing ovation from the crowd. Stieg went 109 pitches. He gave up 5 hits, only one of which was for a run, and fanned 6. It was a career performance. Neff’s relief effort was smooth enough with a desperate Louisville only getting a single hit, and never getting off of that one run from the bottom of the 6th.

The Hokie offense was the perfect complement for Griffin Stieg’s pitching. Not only did they keep up constant pressure, but the big hammers also came out. The biggest hammer of the day was Carson DeMartini’s. He went yard twice on Saturday and brought that stroke back to Sunday’s match-up because he blasted the ball out of the park three!!! times in Game 3. That’s five home runs in 2 games! What’s even more intimidating is that his three homers were done back-to-back, and it makes you wonder why he just wasn’t intentionally walked after the first two shots for the remainder. He would go 3 for 4 on the day with a walk, and 4 runs scored. If Stieg had a banner day on the bump, DeMartini matched him at the plate.

Hokies vs. Cardinals - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Virginia Tech 1 1 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 8 15 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0

Not to be left in the lurch though, Eddie Micheletti also notched a tater, along with First Baseman Gehrig Ebel. It’s still odd calling him at first, but he’s getting it done at the 3 position and his stick is hot to go with it. Just a reminder, Micheletti also went downtown in Friday’s and Saturday’s games. It won’t be long before the rest of the ACC is going to be a little fearful of this particular lineup.

It’s still very early in the season and baseball is a marathon, but it’s a 5-1 start for the Hokies and most of those W’s being impressive offensive efforts. We won’t mention that this is baseball, and that means baseball happens and nothing is free or guaranteed.

The Hokies play Tuesday afternoon against East Tennessee State, at home on English Field. Then they are off to Boston to play the Eagles in another tough ACC road matchup.

GO HOKIES!!!!