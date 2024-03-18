Virginia Tech football: WR coach Fontel Mines promoted to assistant head coach

Spring practice began late last week for the Virginia Tech football team. On Monday, the Hokies took care of some business with the announcement of a well-deserved promotion.

Wide receivers coach/offensive recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines now has a new title. He will keep his current roles and add assistant head coach to his title. Head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies rewarded the 39-year-old Richmond native with another promotion.

Mines just completed his second season as Virginia Tech’s wide receivers coach since joining Pry’s initial coaching staff with the Hokies. After each of his first two years, other schools have tried to poach Mines. Mines stayed loyal to the Hokies, and Virginia Tech remained loyal to Mines.

Let us reintroduce Coach Mines



Congratulations on the promotion to Assistant Head Coach! Well deserved #ThisIsHome | @Coach_Mines pic.twitter.com/s3s823uFmd — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) March 18, 2024

Not only has the wide receiver room improved under Mines, but his ability to recruit the transfer portal and high school recruits has made him one of the ACC’s top recruiters. The Hokies have pulled Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and Ali Jennings from the transfer portal in addition to signing Ayden Greene, Keylen “Brodie” Adams, and Chanz Wiggins from the high school ranks.

Even more impressive, Felton has retained his group.

Other opportunities will come for Mines, but something special is brewing in Blacksburg and kudos to Virginia Tech and Pry for realizing Mines’ importance and valuing him properly.

A former University of Virginia wide receiver, Mines had a brief run in the NFL with the Chicago Bears before jumping into coaching in 2011. Before coming to Blacksburg, Mines had coached at Richmond, Delaware, James Madison, East Carolina and Old Dominion.

Congratulations, Coach Mines.