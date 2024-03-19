19 Hokies Baseball Runs Away from ETSU on a Run Rule Shortened Game: 14-4

It was an EEE GAADS!!! Start

A nice sized crowd, nearly 1,000, showed for the Tuesday matchup against the visiting East Tennessee State University Buccaneers. The weather was on the chilly side, though sunny, and the wind was definitely blowing out to left field with some mid-March gusto. ETSU is a solid program running a hot start for the season. It came to town sporting a 14-4 record, but had never played on the road, and hasn’t played a game in its conference. That might have had something to do with something, here. However, it wasn’t an excuse to take a good program with solid talent lightly.

The Hokies took to the field with some ego boosting good things brewing, and maybe a little too much inflation pressure on the tires because after 2 at-bats, ETSU looked hot both pitching and at the plate. Tech looked flat as a pancake.

Tuesday games are nearly always pitch-by-committee efforts. The coaches line up bull pen pitchers to go a few innings each, and hope that maybe the starter can go 3 or 4 innings. That seemed to be the plan when David Shoemaker was put on the bump to start. Shoemaker walked the first batter (the rule... the rule... ugh) and though he helped his cause with a 2nd batter fielder’s choice with a put-out to 2nd, Tech didn’t clear the bags for the double-play and that hurt. The runner advanced to 2nd on another missed double play opportunity, and then he scored on a two out double from the next batter. Shoemaker got the final out by inducing a ground out, but ETSU had scored an earned run in the 1st.

What was even more painful was ETSU’s pitcher threw 11 pitches and got a three up three down on a routine mix of groundouts and a fly ball. That flat offensive performance for the opening frame wouldn’t be repeated by the Hokies in the game, thankfully. BUT!!! Tech still had to suffer a bit of the nail-biting nerves in the top of the 2nd to pay for the good that was to come.

There didn’t seem to be a reason why, but Coach Szefc pulled Shoemaker and put closer Jacob Stretch on the bump for the 2nd. Stretch was not having a great game this time. The inning started decently enough. Though he gave up a lead-off single, Stretch induced a grounder, and the Hokies finally turned a double play. He just needed one more out and it was back to the Hokie offense to get going. This is baseball, though, and whatever fumes, smoke, or foofoo dust that blew across the diamond with two outs in the top of the 2nd inning touched the Buccaneer batters.

Stretch gave up a single on the third pitch of the 2-out at-bat. Then he walked a batter followed by giving up a deep double that scored 2 runs. Normally solid Jacob Exum was brought in, and just couldn’t find the sights on the ball, he threw a wild pitch, and walked two to load the bags. It just wasn’t Jacob’s afternoon in the Blacksburg sun, either. So, veteran reliever Matthew Siverling was brought in one pitch into an at-bat. Bingo! That was the right move for the coaches. Siverling KO’d the batter on three pitches to get the Hokies into the dugout and try to figure a way to put a dent in a 4 run Buccaneer lead.

That Didn’t Last Long, Though

Well, the foofoo dust came back and this time it was sprinkled on the Hokie offense. Eddie Micheletti walked to lead off the inning...(not sayin’ nuthun). Then Gehrig Ebel (1st base again) slammed a single into right field. Ben Watson seemingly hit into a fielder’s choice (which is what it was scored) but the Buccaneers had some serious problems playing throw and catch enough that both Micheletti and Ebel scored. Cutting the lead to 4-2 and giving the fans a bit of breathing room and hope. That hope was almost dashed with a double-play ball that nabbed both him and Watson. Two outs and nobody on usually means a quick trip to the equipment pile for gloves.

Not this time. David McCann worked a walk, and Clay Grady slapped an infield bounding single to the ETSU second baseman that just couldn’t be gotten to 1st fast enough. The throw actually pulled the Buccaneer player off the bag, but the score keeper ruled it too late anyway. With two runners on board turning over the lineup, lead-off batter Christian Martin came to the plate, and the ETSU coaches went to their bull pen. It didn’t work. Martin took the third pitch of the at-bat over the centerfield wall, and Tech pulled ahead of ETSU 5-4. The third out proved to be inconsequential.

Three Quality Pitching Stints to Finish

Matthew Siverling (credited with this win, too) shined on the mound until he was replaced in the top of the 5th. It was one of those three inning outings of which all coaches dream. Even more satisfying was that it was all 0’s and no serious threats. Preston Crowl would relieve Siverling and repeat that feat for his 2-inning outing. The door was slammed shut by Madden Clement, which also ended the game at the stretch.

3, 2, 1 Blastoff!!!!

The remainder of the game, as it was, featured the Hokie Hammers. It was a Gehrig Ebel game with him blasting a home run and flashing some serious leather in the field with a huge inning ending catch off the right field line. There was some other really excellent glove work out there by the infield but the camera view was from a 90’s video game and no one got any shots to share of them.

The Hokies kept working runs and scored at least 2 in every inning but the 1st the 5 run 2nd turned the game around and ETSU never got back any sort of offensive momentum.

Hokies vs. ETSU Buccaneers - March 19th Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E ETSU 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 X X 4 6 2 >>Virginia Tech 0 5 2 2 3 2 X X X 14 14 0

Note: ACC Baseball has instituted a 10-run Mercy rule. They call it a “run rule” but it’s just the old Mercy Rule with a less biting name. If a team is leading by 10 runs or more by the 7th inning the game is called at that point. Well, that’s an ACC rule, and non-conference teams have to agree to it. Evidently the Buccaneers agreed on the field during the ground rules discussion, or before the game, unannounced. But it was called at the 7th inning stretch.

The Offense

Yes, we mentioned Catcher, now First Baseman Gehrig Ebel had a day, but we shouldn’t neglect Chris Cannizzaro who blasted two ground rule doubles, and a regular old-fashioned two-bagger. Here is the grid for the box score for the Hokies. The irony of this game and a reminder that baseball is what it is, the only Hokie without a hit was Carson DeMartini. That’s okay though, it happens.

Hokies Boxscore for March 19th vs. ETSU Position Player At Bats Runs Hits RBI Walks KOs Stranded Position Player At Bats Runs Hits RBI Walks KOs Stranded 2B Martin, Christian 2 2 1 3 2 0 0 3B DeMartini, Carson 4 0 0 0 0 3 0 LF Cannizzaro, Chris 4 1 3 4 0 0 0 RF Micheletti Jr., Eddie 3 1 0 0 1 0 2 1B Ebel, Gehrig 4 3 3 2 0 0 1 CF Watson, Ben 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 C Cooke, Henry 4 0 2 2 0 0 0 DH/C McCann, David 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 SS Grady, Clay 3 3 2 0 1 0 0 Totals 31 14 14 12 5 4 4

This weekend the Hokies travel to Boston to play Boston College. The Eagles are 11-8 but have only played 3 games at home. They are 2-1 there. The Hokies can take this one if they play like they have started.

GO HOKIES!!!!