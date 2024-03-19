Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies take care of Richmond in the first round of the NIT

The Virginia Tech Hokies' season isn't over yet. In Tuesday night's first round of the NIT in Blacksburg, the Hokies defeated Richmond 74-58 to advance to the second round this weekend.

Both teams started slowly, as the game was scoreless almost three minutes in until Virginia Tech center Lynn Kidd scored on a short jumper. That would be the only bucket until over minutes into the game when Spiders guard Dji Bailey made a layup to tie the game at two apiece.

That would set off a run by Richmond, which scored the following 11 points to take an 11-2 lead. Virginia Tech's second basket didn't come until 10:41 in the first half when sophomore guard MJ Collins drained a 3-pointer.

The Spiders kept the pressure on Tech, maintaining a nine-point lead. After Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow made two free throws to make it 22-13, we saw a different version of the Hokies for the remainder of the first half. Virginia Tech would outscore Richmond 20-6 over the final seven minutes of the half to go into halftime with a 33-28 lead.

That offensive dominance would continue in the second half, but the Spiders came out hot early, even taking a 39-36 lead. Junior guard Sean Pedulla answered with a 3-pointer of his own, tying the game. After Mylyjael Poteat made one of two free throws, Tech took the lead back and never trailed again.

After Richmond’s Mike Walz scored on a layup at the 10:24 mark, VT would outscore the Spiders 27-12 over the final 10 minutes to come away with a rather comfortable 16-point win.

Tech was good at both ends of the floor, holding Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year Jordan King to six points. The Hokies held the Spiders to 38% shooting from the field and Richmond made just six of 22 from beyond the arc. Tech also won the battle of the boards, outrebounding the Spiders 37-29.

Kidd led the Hokies with 20 points and eight rebounds. Pedulla had 17 points and seven assists, while Collins scored 15 points and Hunter Cattoor scored 10 in what could be his last game at Cassell Coliseum.

Next up for the Hokies is No. 2 seed Ohio State, which defeated Cornell. The Hokies and Buckeyes will play either on Saturday or Sunday, with an announcement to come later in the week.