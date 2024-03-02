Virginia Tech basketball: Dominant 2nd half leads Hokies to 87-76 win over Wake Forest

In a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, the Virginia Tech Hokies did almost everything right in the first half. However, after the first timeout of the second half, the Hokies went ice cold on the offensive end and couldn’t stop Pitt. The Panthers would proceed to go on an 18-0 run before coming away with a relatively easy 79-64 win.

On Saturday, the Hokies enjoyed the other side of an offensive explosion in an 87-76 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Blacksburg.

When Wake Forest’s Kevin Miller drilled a 3-pointer with 6:22 remaining in the first half, the Demon Deacons led the Hokies 40-25. Things looked grim for Virginia Tech. However, Tech would finish the half on a 12-6 run and head into halftime down 46-37. So, while the Deacs still held a solid lead, the Hokies felt confident coming out for the final 20 minutes.

When Virginia Tech senior center Lynn Kidd scored at the 15:08 mark to give VT a 51-50 lead, it was the Hokies’ first lead since MJ Collins made it 7-6 three minutes into the game.

After Hunter Sallis scored on Wake’s next possession, Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor drained a 3-pointer to make it 54-52, Hokies. Tech would never trail again, powered by Kidd, Cattoor and junior guard Sean Pedulla. After being outscored by nine points in the first half, VT outscored Wake Forest 50-30 in the second half, and the 15-point comeback win was the largest of the Mike Young era in Blacksburg.

For as good as VT’s offense was on Saturday, the Hokies got a boost from their defense in the second half. After the Demon Deacons connected on 9 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes, they managed to connect on only two of their final 11 attempts.

Tech’s offense was good inside and outside the 3-point line. The Hokies shot almost 60% from the field and made nine of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc. Cattoor led all scorers with 26 points, with Kidd chipping in 21 points and nine rebounds. Pedulla finished with 15 points, six assists and three steals.

The win improves VT to 16-13 and 8-10 in the ACC. The Hokies are now playing for a single bye in the ACC Tournament and have games at Louisville and at home against Notre Dame next week.