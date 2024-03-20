Virginia Tech football spring practice preview: Defense

Spring practice began Friday for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Thanks to head coach Brent Pry and his coaching staff, with the support of a strong NIL package, the Hokies return most of their starters from a team that won five of their final seven games.

After Pry’s first season, he used the transfer portal to turn over a significant portion of Virginia Tech’s roster. This offseason was about retention. That’s not to say the Hokies didn’t use the transfer portal. Tech lost two of its top three defensive tackles to graduation and prioritized the position through the portal. And the Hokies landed all three of their top targets: Kemari Copeland, Aeneas Peebles and Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

The defensive line played well last season. Where the Hokies struggled the most was at linebacker. Pry and defensive coordinator Chris Marve targeted Middle Tennessee linebacker Sam Brumfield to shore up the run defense. Brumfield has already taken on a leadership role since arriving this winter.

We previewed the offense. Now, let’s look at the defense.

Defensive line

2 - Keyshawn Burgos, Jr., 6-5, 247

6 - Josh Fuga, Gr., 6-2, 308

13 - Kemari Copeland, Jr., 6-3, 280

16 - Aeneas Peebles, Gr., 6-1, 290

17 - Cole Nelson, Sr., 6-3, 249

22 - Kelvin Gilliam Jr., R-Jr., 6-3, 295

31 - Jason Abbey, R-Fr., 6-3, 231

32 - Deric Dandy, Fr., 6-4, 219

39 - Jorden McDonald, R-Jr., 6-4, 253

45 - Elijah Klock, R-So., 6-1, 259

46 - Ishmael Findlayter, R-Fr., 6-4, 253

49 - Jimmy Mullen, R-Fr., 6-1, 265

52 - Antwaun Powell-Ryland, R-Sr., 6-3, 246

54 - Malachi Madison, R-So., 6-3, 289

55 - Gerard Johnson III, Fr., 6-4, 255

56 - C.J. McCray, R-Sr., 6-3, 247

57 - James Jennette, R-Jr., 6-4, 217

90 - Andrew Hanchuk, Fr., 6-5, 283

91 - Wilfried Pene, R-Sr., 6-3, 285

The Hokies have a nice blend of experience and youth here. At defensive tackle, Tech can go four deep. This spring is more about acclimating Peebles, Copeland, Gilliam and Andrew Hanchuk to Blacksburg. A true freshman, Hanchuk showed up in tremendous shape and has the size to contribute early in his career.

At defensive end, it’s all about length. The Hokies have numbers edge rushers with athleticism and length for days. McCray, Nelson, Burgos, and, of course, Powell-Ryland lead the way. The Hokies know what they have in Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson. However, Burgos, entering his third season, looks like a player on the verge of a breakout season. He is the complete package.

Another player to keep an eye on here is true freshman Gerard Johnson. He is another freshman with game-ready size. The Hokies are excited about him and expect him to contribute early in his career.

Linebacker/STAR

0 - Keli Lawson, R-Jr., 6-4, 220

3 - Sam Brumfield, R-Sr., 5-11, 230

24 - Jaden Keller, R-Jr., 6-3, 235

38 - Jayden McDonald, R-Jr., 6-4, 227

41 - George Ballance, R-Fr., 6-0, 228

42 - Aycen Stevens, R-Fr., 6-4, 234

43 - Josh Hand, R-So., 6-1, 221

47 - Tavorian Copeland, R-Fr., 6-3, 192

50 - Darius Taylor, R-Fr., 6-0, 234

53 - Will Johnson, R-Jr., 6-2, 229

7 - Keonta Jenkins, Sr., 6-3, 212

12 - Gabe Williams, Fr., 6-4, 200

20 - Caleb Woodson, So., 6-3, 222

35 - Sam Hughes, R-Jr., 6-1, 212

36 - Brody Jones, R-Fr., 6-2, 214

40 - Stephon Hicks, R-Fr., 6-0, 203

The Hokies struggled at linebacker last season, specifically at inside linebacker. Tech had issues with run fits throughout the season. Brumfield is here to fix those issues. Keli Lawson is a physical freak with room still to improve, but he has the potential to be a high NFL draft pick. He is out this spring, which should provide opportunities for others.

At the STAR position — a hybrid safety/linebacker spot — Jenkins is atop the depth chart, but keep an eye on Gabe Williams and Caleb Woodson. The coaches love Woodson, and he could play outside or the STAR. Williams just arrived in January and looks the part as Tech’s top 2024 recruit. There is a lot to be excited about here.

Cornerback

1 - Dante Lovett, So., 6-0, 190

4 - Mansoor Delane, Jr., 6-1, 180

5 - Joshua Clarke, Fr., 6-2, 176

8 - Braylon Johnson, So., 6-1, 180

14 - Jonathan Pennix, R-Fr., 6-0, 176

23 - Thomas Williams, R-Fr., 5-11, 177

30 - Krystian Williams, R-Fr., 6-0, 180

33 - Miles Ellis, R-Jr., 5-11, 170

37 - Josh Gholston, R-Jr., 6-0, 179

44 - Dorian Strong, Gr., 6-0, 185

The Hokies had the ACC’s best pair of cornerbacks (Delane and Strong) and convinced them to return in 2024. Coupled with what should be a strong pass rush, you can count on more turnovers from the secondary — like the old times.

What are we looking for this spring? Delane and Strong are proven commodities. Young players like Lovett and Johnson — both of whom played last season — are next up. Each player has a big future. Clarke is a true freshman with size and length. Pennix could also figure into the mix with a strong spring.

Safety

9 - Cameren Fleming, R-Fr., 6-0, 205

11 - Devin Alves, R-So., 6-3, 193

15 - Jaylen Jones, Sr., 6-1, 203

18 - Mose Phillips III, So., 6-2, 190

21 - Quentin Reddish, Fr., 6-3, 190

26 - Jalen Stroman, Sr., 6-1, 195

27 - Tyler Childress, R-Jr., 6-2, 197

Safety is where the Hokies could add another player via the transfer portal this spring. Of course, much of that depends on what happens over the next month. Stroman is the leader of this group but is out for spring practice after offseason surgery. It has opened up opportunities for multiple players, primarily Jones and Phillips.

Phillips could be a star. He played as a freshman, but he had his moments — both good and bad. Keep in mind he was a true freshman. Jones, a former wide receiver, is still acclimating to the defense.

Reddish is one of the Tech’s top recruits and has already opened some eyes. He will play this fall. How much? It could depend on what he does this spring. Fleming is another to watch. He will have a role somewhere. Perhaps no position on the roster has more opportunities available than safety over this next month.