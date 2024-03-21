Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball: Center Elizabeth Kitley is Officially Out for the Dance

The News Sometimes is Hard

Not going to get too deep into this one. It’s a tough announcement to hear, even if it’s what many of us suspected all along.

Kenny Brooks confirms Liz Kitley tore her ACL. Devastated for Liz. One of the very best student-athletes I’ve ever covered, on and off the court. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) March 21, 2024

Kelly has been close to the program for a while, and there is no reason to put up more details. It’s just tough all the way around.

We here at Gobbler Country wish Liz all the best. You were the impossibly tall girl with knee braces and that glint that something great was going to happen back in your freshman season. You and your teammates brought a special sense of happiness to Hokie Nation. THANK YOU!!!!

Just reminding everyone of the difference that Liz Kitley made.

We Concur with Hokie Nation

Retire the #33!!!!

GO HOKIES!!!!