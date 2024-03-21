 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball: Center Elizabeth Kitley is Officially Out for the Dance

Well, it took until the morning before practice sessions, but it was probably inevitable. Tech’s much beloved starting Center Elizabeth Kitley will not be playing in her final NCAA Tournament. GO HOKIES!!!

By John Schneider
Elizabeth Kitley with her family and Coach Brooks on Senior Night, one of her best games, and her last at the Cassell.
The News Sometimes is Hard

Not going to get too deep into this one. It’s a tough announcement to hear, even if it’s what many of us suspected all along.

Kelly has been close to the program for a while, and there is no reason to put up more details. It’s just tough all the way around.

We here at Gobbler Country wish Liz all the best. You were the impossibly tall girl with knee braces and that glint that something great was going to happen back in your freshman season. You and your teammates brought a special sense of happiness to Hokie Nation. THANK YOU!!!!

Liz getting tough position in the paint while Georgia puts one up.
Just reminding everyone of the difference that Liz Kitley made.

Sold out Senior Night and lined up past Lane Stadium
We Concur with Hokie Nation

Retire the #33!!!!

GO HOKIES!!!!

