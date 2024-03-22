Virginia Tech Hokies Women Blowout Marshall to Advance to the Round of 32: 92-49

The Hokies Beat the Negative Pregame PR More than the Herd

The buzz around Hokie Women’s Basketball over the last three weeks has been a heavy burden to carry. The loss of Liz Kitley to a torn ACL was almost too much for Hokie Nation to take. Kitley has become a shining light and an example of what it is to be a student-athlete in Blacksburg. She was also the heart that drove this basketball team. If Georgia Amoore is its emotion, Kitley is its soul. Replacing her at the post was going to be a difficult assignment.

The problem isn’t easy to solve in a week and a half of practice and pregame prep. Kenny Brooks had to figure out how to reconfigure his team on the fly. He did it once this season when Georgia sustained an injury that required that she be out for a stretch that included a game. The team overcame that problem, but this one is different. Kitley played her last game in Cassell Coliseum against North Carolina. This time she’s out for however long the team can manage to win.

The opening game of the Round of 64 (thankfully hosted in Blacksburg due to Tech’s #4 seeding) was played in front of a packed house. There was certainly a block of loyal Marshall fans there, but every other available seat was filled with a cheering Hokie. That seemed to work a good deal of magic on the lineup for the day.

Kitley stayed in the Background

Perhaps it was best, because she was spotted in the coliseum, but Kitley kept a relatively low profile for the game and allowed her replacement to spend her allotted time on the floor without having to look over her shoulder. Clara Strack had herself a quality outing, scoring in double figures and dominating the inside. Carleigh Wenzel, Olivia Summiel, and Matilda Ekh all played over 30 minutes and Strack was within a minute at 29. The entire bench played some time on the court.

The starting lineup was a ray of hope for the Tournament. For the first time Clara got a significant position in the lineup, and the first start of her young college career.

Other than Clara, though the remaining starters, Georgia, Cayla, Tilly, and Liv got the Hokies rolling on both offense and defense. But there was that something very important to note from that new person. Clara Strack was going to play a significant role in this game. She doesn’t shoot that fall away jumper from 8-12 feet. She didn’t have to, today. In reality, if she keeps it up, her 6-8 foot flip up hook shot and her round the corner lay-in are going to score serious points for her.

The Tone of the Game Started from the Tip

Marshall intended to be scrappy, and they certainly pushed hard in the 1st quarter, and well into the 2nd. The problem was pretty simple, though. Tech just “out-talled” them. Marshall made it to the show by shooting from the outside with all but one player being shorter than 6’1”. They just didn’t have anything to match up against several tech players on the altimeter. If Strack got into the low post in relatively clean shape, she put the ball in the basket. Clara opened up the scoring for Tech with a clean layup from the right side of the basket, and the Hokies never trailed from that point on. Marshall wouldn’t even get closer than 6 points in the game. The first quarter scoring wasn’t dominated on the Hokie side of things by one player. Strack, Amoore, Micheau, Ekh, and Wenzel all scored either from the field or the charity stripe.

The real story of the game was something that Marshall didn’t need to face if they were going to have a chance to win this. They usually hit from beyond the arc to push their scoring over the edge, but Tech configured its defense to force the Herd to go inside where their lack of height hurt them greatly. The Hokies managed to keep Marshall from scoring until the clock had nearly hit the 3-minute mark. Eventually the Hokies would go a bit cold and get into some foul issues Georgia ended up with 2 in the last 2 minutes of the quarter, so Coach Brooks pulled her.

The first quarter closed out with Marshall making up all but six points in the last 3 minutes. They sunk the final bucket before the buzzer and there seemed to be a sort of emotional momentum shift. The Hokies were going to need to regroup, and Brooks needed to do some tweaking to his lineup to help them get back on the edge, again.

First 10 down. pic.twitter.com/XvHiEar0fy — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 22, 2024

Clara Strack Started the 2nd and Surprised Everyone Before the Half

So, I want to know what that middle of the half pep talk was from Coach Brooks. It needs to be canned and sold because it completely changed the character of the game. He put Strack back on the floor after she had been subbed out at the end of the 1st. She started Tech’s scoring off with a nice put in layup that Marshall could do nothing to stop. She hit one of two free throws to push the lead to 9, and then followed that up with a blocked shot that Liv Summiel grabbed for an DRB. Cayla King broke her game scoring drought with two free-throws, a trey. and two more free-throws.

Then in the last third of the quarter, the Hokies looked a bit out of sorts. The lid went on the bucket, and Marshall managed to nibble away at a low double-digit lead to set up a make or break final two minutes. That’s when Carys Baker hit two free-throws, and with 55 ticks left on the clock Tilly Ekh finally had the lid tossed off the bucket. She had hit a three in the 1st quarter, and that seemed to make a big difference for her. At 55 seconds left in the half, she drained a three, which always gets the crowd going. But what was really exciting is that Clara Strack stepped back and drained one from downtown, too. Carys closed out the quarter with a pair of ones from the charity stripe, and suddenly in the last 2 minutes the Hokies had gone from a narrowing 7-point lead, to 17. It was a sign of good things to come in the 3rd.

The way we finished that half pic.twitter.com/ZLObvojDbU — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 22, 2024

The 2nd Half was All About the 3rd Quarter

What do you do when you have a 17-point lead, but it keeps shrinking? You stand on the accelerator, that’s what you do. With 38 seconds ticked off the clock Matilda Ekh drained another three. The Herd nibbled back 2, but then Ekh dropped in another trey. Carleigh scored from the paint, and then finally Georgia hit a shot from downtown. The thing was that G was conspicuous by her absence. She only played 19 minutes in this game, and that’s less than half. Some of it was foul trouble, but maybe some of it was Brooks saving her for the next, and obviously more difficult round of 32 game against Baylor on Sunday.

Suffice it to say, Tech kept the Herd away from making too many quality shots and kept up the offensive pressure to the point where the game just became a full-on runaway by the middle of the quarter. Carleigh was making her presence known, and Tilly was showing that she’d finally figured out a way to break her scoring slump. Rose Micheaux, Carys Baker, and Liv Summiel would all score in the quarter, and by the horn, Matilda Ekh dropped in a three for the emphatic door slam; 78-34.

The 4th Quarter was All About Tech Burning Clock and Keeping the Herd Quiet

Nobody scored a whole lot in the final quarter. Kenny knew it was in the bag, and you could see the Tech coaches signaling in things, talking over issues at timeout periods. The general effect was that as long as Tech’s defense kept Marshall from putting too much in the bucket, that Tech would just match them on the other side but take off as much time for each possession as possible. Marshall actually outscored the Hokies for the period for the first time in the game, but it didn’t matter at that point. Good sportsmanship sort of dictates a hat tip of mercy on a 40+ point differential. Tech showed a good deal of that even with some players having an opportunity to score in double figures. Brooks subbed players in and out quickly and allowed most of the bench court time before the final horn.

The game ended with the crowd roaring, and most of them headed for the exits since it was a hometown deal, and dinner time.

The Hokies' 92 points are its most in a NCAA tournament game in program history @HokiesWBB pic.twitter.com/KzOCVqkhQM — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 22, 2024

The Stats

This double figure scoring lineup might look a bit on the strange side because of three very new entries, and in a set of clutch tournament performances.

Matilda “Tilly” Ekh

Tilly has been in a sort of a “batting slump” of late. She’s been playing solid defense but the last few games she was just not connecting from much of any distance. Well, today Matilda Ekh led the Lady Hokies in scoring. You wouldn’t think that from the number of shots that she took because she only put up 9 total. She was 6 of 9 from the floor, but more importantly she was 5-7 from beyond the arc. That’s 15 points of her 21 total for the game. She was also a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. Ekh pulled down 3 boards and chased more than a few loose balls. She also grabbed a steal to stop a break. In addition, as the team reminded us on Twitter/X Tilly scored her Thousandth point in this game. That’s pretty special.

1K club just got bigger pic.twitter.com/giFfj2Ndwg — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 22, 2024

Clara “NoNo” Strack

Hey ladies! Time to stop calling Clara a “baby”. She has officially “arrived”. Strack finally got the opportunity to operate at the post position instead of power forward and took full advantage. Clara put in 17 points and that was a perfect 7 of 7 from the floor including that trey that we mentioned. Besides the scoring, it was that knack of hers to stop scoring that counted big time in this one. Strack stacked up 4 blocked shots for the game, ripped off a steal, and grabbed 5 defensive boards. Clara also pushed out 2 assists to help her offensive numbers. She played 29 minutes which we are pretty sure is the most time this season. It’s a great sign for what should come in 2024-2025. But for now, she’s going to need to repeat it for this season. Baylor is a good team.

Too easy for the Hokies #MarchMadness x ESPN 2 / @HokiesWBB pic.twitter.com/6hXvxMgNpH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 22, 2024

Cayla King

Cayla was critical in this one. Her excellent passing and controlling defense along with her experience made the young members of the team better. King played just a bit over half the game, but every minute counted. She ended the contest with 10 points (2 of 3 from downtown with a perfect 4 of 4 from the freebie line) and 3 assists. She added 4 defensive boards, 2 steals, a blocked shot on defense.

Cayla’s corner



» 30

⚫️ » 17



» ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/aza0BLCVvq — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 22, 2024

Carleigh Wenzel

Here’s a name we expect to see much more of in the next season, and if the Hokies want to go deep in this tournament, too. Carleigh played her longest game at 30 minutes off the bench, mostly subbing in for a sparingly played Georgia. Wenzel just hit 2 of 7 from the floor, but she drew fouls enough that she was 8 of 9 from the stripe. Not only did she score 12 points, but she pushed out a team high 7 assists. On defense she stole one, blocked two, and had 6 total rebounds (4 DRB).

Rose Micheaux

Rose played 13 minutes, but made every one of those count, especially inside. She was a perfect 4 of 4 from the floor with an assist. She didn’t have as much luck from the free-throw line hitting 2 of 4 shots there. It was a solid performance in an important emotion laden game.

Olivia Summiel

We are putting Liv in the double-digit class because like so many other times this season, When Olivia Summiel is on the floor, you have a shot at grabbing a critical rebound or loose ball. Liv played the most time of any Tech player at 33 minutes. Summiel pulled down 14 rebounds. She did score 7 which was a mixture of a two-point bucket, and trey, and two free throws. If she’d just been able to sink one more of those threes, she’d have made it to 10. But we all know that’s not her primary function in this scheme. It’s that scrappy, grabby, insistent, aggressive rebounding that makes her a special player. Sometimes points come as a secondary function, and stopping the other guy from scoring certainly makes an impression.

Georgia Amoore and Carys Baker

Amoore barely played by her usual standard. She was only in for 19 minutes. Evidently the 2 fouls that she was hit with at the end of the 1st half was enough to keep her close to the bench. Georgia did score 9, and it would have been nice to see her get to 10 or 11 but she just wasn’t hitting, today. Carys put the most minutes on the court that anyone can remember for the season. She was gold (4-4) from the free throw line and did drop in a 2-pointer. She pulled down 4 rebounds, stole the ball once and pushed out an assist.

Liz Kitley did make a locker room appearance with a heavy knee brace and a sock on her foot, but that didn’t stop her from emphatically putting the Virginia Tech sticker on the next level of the big bracket chart.

There's something about Cassell pic.twitter.com/dt0u4V1aZE — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 22, 2024

Sunday Evening at 8pm EDT (time changed), the Hokies will take on Baylor to try to advance to the Sweet 16 and that long trip to Portland.

GO HOKIES!!!