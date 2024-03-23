Virginia Tech football: Hokies land 4-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh

While all the talk is currently about March Madness, Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry received some good news on Saturday evening. The Hokies and Pry received a commitment from four-star linebacker Brent Clatterbaugh of Eastern View High School (Culpeper, Va).

Clatterbaugh’s commitment came as a surprise—not necessarily because it was the Hokies, but because of the timing. In December, he named a top five of Virginia Tech, Clemson, Penn State, and Notre Dame. In choosing Virginia Tech, Clatterbaugh turned down a host of elite offers. In addition to the aforementioned schools, he had offers from South Carolina, Michigan State, Maryland, WVU, Virginia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and North Carolina.

That offer list is impressive, and that alone signifies a huge win for Pry and defensive coordinator Chris Marve. However, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Clatterbaugh was one of Pry’s top targets for 2025.

The Hokies and Pry have been criticized for linebacker recruiting the previous two cycles (outside of Gabriel Williams), but this one is huge. Clatterbaugh already has college size and possesses terrific instincts and physicality. He should figure into the mix at middle linebacker as soon as he arrives on campus next year.

Virginia Tech signed Sam Brumfield out of the transfer portal to start at inside linebacker in 2024, but there is a clear opening for 2025. Regardless of when he starts for the Hokies, this is a huge win for Pry and Marve on the recruiting trail.

Clatterbaugh is Virginia Tech's fifth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, following Kelden Ryan, Jayden Anderson, Carter Stallard, and Knahlij Harrell.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Clatterbaugh is the No. 8 player in the state and No. 311 overall in the entire country for 2025.

Welcome home, Brett.