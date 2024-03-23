Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies’ season ends in NIT loss at Ohio State

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball season is over. The Hokies traveled to Columbus, Ohio, for the second round of the NIT on Saturday night and fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 81-73.

The loss means Virginia Tech will finish the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record.

In his final game in a VT uniform, senior guard Hunter Cattoor led the Hokies with 19 points. Junior point guard Sean Pedulla scored 18 for Tech, while senior center Lynn Kidd scored 13 and pulled down six rebounds.

The Buckeyes dominated the game early, but the Hokies fought back. After opening with a 7-0 lead, OSU would go on an 8-0 run just before halftime to open a 13-point lead. The Hokies closed it to within 10 points at halftime.

Ohio State maintained a comfortable lead over the Hokies until a Pedullal layup with 8:16 remaining trimmed the lead to 59-55. Suddenly, there was hope.

Unfortunately for the Hokies, the Buckeyes had an answer. After Kidd connected on a three-point play to make it 67-64 at the 4:51 mark, the Buckeyes scored the following five points to push the lead back to eight. When the Hokies scored, Ohio State answered. And unfortunately, Tech’s 3-point shooting was an issue again, costing the Hokies before ultimately falling by eight points. The loss meant Virginia Tech completed the season with a 2-10 road record.

The Hokies made only five of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc and shot 40.6% overall from the field. It was a physical battle that saw both teams have some foul trouble, but OSU took advantage of its 32 free-throw attempts, making 29. Tech was impressive from the line, too, making 16 of 20, but it just wasn’t enough.

Now, the Hokies head back to Blacksburg with what figures to be a very busy offseason for head coach Mike Young. Cattoor is out of eligibility, but others could transfer. So it will not be a surprise if the portal is active both ways for Virginia Tech beginning next week.

We’ll wrap up the season more in-depth sometime over the next week.