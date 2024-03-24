Virginia Tech wrestling: Caleb Henson wins the national championship

On Saturday night in Kansas City, Virginia Tech sophomore Caleb Henson defeated Michigan’s Austin Gomez to win the NCAA wrestling national championship in the 149-pound weight class.

Henson, who was ranked fourth, defeated the sixth-ranked Gomez 15-7.

The Cartersville, Georgia native is the second Hokie wrestler to win the national championship, following the legendary Mekhi Lewis, who won in 2019 in the 165-pound division.

Bringing home the hardware @HokiesWrestling's Caleb Henson is coming back to Blacksburg as a NATIONAL CHAMPION!



RECAP: https://t.co/LrmdqTXe1G pic.twitter.com/FYXWUz8ePu — HokieSports (@hokiesports) March 24, 2024

Here’s how it went down, courtesy of Hokie Sports:

Henson was relentless all bout from the first whistle. The Hokie would surrender the first takedown but would work a quick escape before hitting a bodylock off a Gomez attack for the five-point move to put him up 6-3. Henson would add four more points with a suck back for four back points to increase the lead still in the first period. Gomez would get an escape before Henson countered a cement mixer to go up 13-4 with 1:17 riding time at the end of the first. The Hokie would rack another escape to start the third to increase his lead even more. Another attack by Gomez would cut the lead but the Hokie worked another escape to lead 15-7 at the end of the second period. Gomez would elect neutral to begin the final frame. Despite numerous scoring attempts the score stood at 15-7 as the Hokie star and newly minted champion defeated Michigan’s multiple-time All-American and 2024 Olympian on an unforgettable Saturday night in T-Mobile Center.

After winning, Henson was fired up.

Virginia Tech's Caleb Henson is an NCAA wrestling national champion!



And he dropped an F-bomb in the ESPN post-match interview. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gbHN4pc102 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2024

Hokie Nation was fired up, too, celebrating Henson’s win with a little “Enter Sandman.”

Virginia Tech fans celebrating with Enter Sandman after Caleb Henson's NCAA title. pic.twitter.com/CYWGvjEQII — Earl Smith (@EarlBSmith20) March 24, 2024

Check out this move from Henson.

Watch this sequence - what a move by Caleb Henson #Hokies National Champion! pic.twitter.com/k6nKyAyMob — VTMajorBill (@VTMajorBill) March 24, 2024

Congratulations to Caleb on winning the national championship.