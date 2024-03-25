Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball 2023-2024 Season Ends in a Narrow Loss to Baylor: 72-75

What Can You Say?

The one thing that can be said is that the Tech Women’s Basketball Team left it all on the court for this one. The game was emotion ridden from the warm-ups. Elizabeth Kitley took her spot to try her best to influence her teammates into a win, but as a special spectator for the 2nd time. It was the last game in Cassell (and last college game, unfortunately) for Cayla King, who has been with us since the beginning of her collegiate career. The crowd would bid goodbye to the elegant but scrappy Olivia Summiel, their biggest regrets being that she wasn’t a Hokie for her whole career. The crowd roared for Georgia Amoore hoping against hope for that Tweet that say that she’s coming back home for a final season. These young ladies deserve all the credit for the packed houses for past five home games or so.

It’s College Sports and there WILL be Change!

It’s important to remember that as with all college sports, the changes come. The transfer portal pressures and tempting NIL deals have created a free-for-all atmosphere of a sort of wild-west free agency. We will be looking at that as a serious part of the problematic things happening to the NCAA sports ethos and pathos so stay tuned this summer. But future commentary must give way to present reality, and in the case of the Hokies women’s hoops program the future looks to be a good one.

The Game and the Particulars

The result was not what anyone wanted, and the game was disappointing in several aspects having nothing to do with the Hokies, their effort, and the team situation. The loss of Liz, the antics of the Baylor coach, and the uneven inscrutable officiating.

The first factor, of course, was Liz Kitley in a heavy leg brace, suggesting already completed ACL surgery, and a year’s worth of rehabilitation therapy ahead of her. It was always going to be difficult to win at a high level without Kitley on the court. The team’s offensive and defensive schemes were centered around the multi-season relationship built between the three core players, Kitley, Georgia Amoore, and Cayla King. It would be a coaching and playing miracle to have made the massive adjustment to that dynamic in a two-week time period. There is a note of near miracle, though. This team is so tightly knit, that it nearly pulled it off, at least to advance to the Sweet-16. There were fond memories of the Kitley/Strack, Summiel/Strack, Amoore/Wenzel, Ekh/Summiel, and King/Baker/Wenzel mid-season magic that probably would have propelled them further, but such is not life as it happens.

The second factor really lends itself to some serious reforms that need to be performed and enforced on coaching activities on the sidelines. Baylor’s coach deserved at least two, if not three, technical fouls for absolutely unacceptable and unsportsmanlike conduct from a coach. If Coach Brooks had acted that way, I’d be saying so. He doesn’t and even when seriously frustrated at what he perceives to be poor officiating, he would never be caught throwing a tantrum that seemed worse than Bobby Knight’s chair tossing fit. Baylor’s coach was out of control, and probably deserved ejection after a second technical foul. Her antics were ridiculous and reflected badly on her team.

The third factor was the officiating, which has been a near universal complaint across all of college basketball, and in particular women’s games. The officials are supposed to work to control the emotional outbursts, and the overly physical play, besides enforcing the general playing rules, evenly. The officials in the game did not accomplish any of those goals. We already mentioned the lack of control over the coaching outbursts, but we also detected fouls called that were clearly not fouls. The numbers don’t lie. Baylor was awarded 25 free-throws and made 16. Tech was awarded on 12. The Hokies made 9, but that difference of 6 points was double the difference in the game. Foul calls that out of balance in sheer numbers are alarming. (Some calls were on both sides of the ball, but Tech always seems to bear the brunt of inscrutable foul calls: Like Cayla King starting to dribble up the court and being run over from behind and receiving an offensive foul call.) The NCAA really needs to do better, and institute a public review process and open evaluations of sports officiating for all NCAA sponsored activities.

The Breakdown and Statistics

This was about as close a basketball game as you’ll see in many seasons of watching the game. Though Baylor only fell behind a couple of times, the score was tied up ten times during the contest. Tech just could never manage to shift the momentum enough to get a defensive stop and flip the exchange.

Tech never trailed by more than 7, and that was early on in the 1st quarter. In fact, the Hokies won the 3rd quarter and tied Baylor in the 4th with 20 points each. They just could never seem to mount a sustained run enough to get past the Bears.

There are some real questions that we’d love to ask Coach Brooks, and not the regular banal media questions followed by the regular “coach talk” answers. Some of the floaters along the row were obvious asks.

Why was Strack pulled? If this is “it”, and losing is “out”, 2 PFs in the first half don’t seem like reasons to pull your best overall performer for the game. Also, why wasn’t she in at the post more when she was in? She was really hurting Baylor when she was playing that middle post position, and she was just not there to be fed the ball enough. Eight total field goal attempts for her were far too low.

Could you have encouraged the players to take more shots, and get better position under the boards for rebounds and put backs? There just seemed to be too much problematic setup and pass around, and not enough speed getting to the basket. Baylor was fast, and though did not run breaks, they wasted no time in getting the ball into the paint and up to the basket. Both teams shot 63 from the floor, and had the exact same gross number, Tech scored more from beyond the arc, but also scored less from in the paint. It was that free throw attempt imbalance that made a huge difference.

Those are just real questions not probative “assault questions”. Again, Coach Brooks and the team nearly pulled this one off, and looking at the details, one just has to wonder what tweaks could have made that 4-point difference. Now the obvious ask will have to remain until we hear some sort of word... and actually responsive answer given. Is Kenny Brooks staying or going?

The Numbers

Clara Strack

Buffalo Girl won’t you come out tonight? What a performance for an underplayed future star for the Hokies! Though she only played 13 minutes, Strack finished the game taking too few shots and still put in 18 points. Clara also double-doubled with 10 rebounds, and 2 assists. Strack also blocked 2 shots. If she had been in longer, she’d have really pushed those numbers. Clara Strack was simply terrific for the final two games of 2023-2024. November calls.

Matilda “Tilly” Ekh

Tilly played 38 minutes. Though she didn’t put up much in the 1st half, she, once again, lit fire and started draining threes. At the final horn, Ekh led the team with 19 points. She was 4 of 8 from downtown, and 3 of 4 from short range. That’s fabulous stuff, and next season is going to be interesting for our Swedish Hokie. Besides those critical points, Ekh pulled in 6 rebounds, stole the ball, and boosted 2 assists on offense. It was her second team leading performance in a row, and it’s going to be fun to watch what she does in the future.

Georgia Amoore

A begged question. G, was this your final show in the Cassell? Georgia was a bit on the cold side for most of the game until the very end. She did hit the 18-point mark, along with Clara. She also pushed out at team high 6 assists. With her buddies Liz and Cayla out of eligibility, will she feel like she wants to spend her final year of eligibility playing at her new home, or is she moving on to other things? She’ll ultimately have to answer that one before too long. We are all hoping to see her as the senior member of the team for her last season.

Cayla King, Olivia Summiel, Carleigh Wenzel, Rose Micheaux, and Carys Baker

This stat wrap seems a bit on the long side because it was Brooks’s entire bench for the game.

Cayla did “King Things” in this game. She absorbed foul after foul, some called, most not. She suffered the indignity of being called for a few violations that weren’t, and still managed to play 32 minutes. She didn’t take enough shots, though. That was unfortunately because Cayla was hitting well from the floor. She was 3 of 5 with one being a trey. Cayla also chipped in 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the contest.

Liv didn’t have her best outing on this one. She, like Cayla took a grand total of too few shots, at 5, hitting one of them. She pulled down five rebounds and pushed out an assist, but 25 minutes wasn’t enough time on the floor for her to get hot rebounding or shooting. Her foul count had her pulled too often.

Carleigh is going to be a significant contributor and would have seen higher numbers if she had played more than a quarter and two-thirds. She was 2 of 6 including a three. She also had a board and an assist. Next season one hopes that she’s playing three and a half or more quarters instead of less than half. She’s going to be great, too.

Rose and Carys didn’t play much this time. Rose was put in 9 minutes, and Carys only registered 16, like Carleigh. Micheaux probably needed some more time on the court because she was tearing up those 9 minutes with 6 rebounds and 2 points on three shots, but she got into foul trouble, early playing tough inside. Carys played tough screening and defensive coverage work when she was in. She put up 3 defensive rebounds, a block and 2 steals. Baker took a grand total of 2 shots from the floor and that was just too small a number to even get warmed up.

That Wraps the 2023-2024 Season

It was a disappointing finish to a glowing enterprise but only due to happenstance and not effort. This team should be proud of winning the marathon regular ACC season and understand that it’s prospects without Liz Kitley on the floor were going to be adjusted by fate. The future is bright for Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball, and we’ll be there covering it.

Pictures from the game will be up on Facebook either later this evening or early tomorrow.

GO HOKIES!!!