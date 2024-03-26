Kenny Brooks Hits the Bricks - As Expected- and Heads for the University of Kentucky

There’s Nothing More to Praise or Celebrate

I guess it was a good run. It certainly was fun until Notre Dame beat up the team, and then the disaster happened in Hooville to Liz. After that, there didn’t seem to be much fire left. Maybe this explains the strange, non-championship coaching decisions from Sunday night? Guess we’ll never know that. But we do know that Kenny Brooks is headed out the side door. He built something special and walked away from it. There are interesting choices in life we often make.

Virginia Tech Athletics announces departure of Kenny Brooks Tuesday — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 26, 2024

The University of Kentucky advertising campaign is already in full swing, so this happened quite a while ago and the level of cagy and obsequiousness in the whole thing leaves a sort of vaguely bitter taste on the tongue.

As some of the details appear in Brooks’s contract we’ll all figure out what went down, but he’s reputed to be the third highest paid women’s basketball coach in the SEC without coaching a tip-off. And therein lies the big rub.

The Reason for Walking Away from Being a Legend?

This is just an opinion, but the pattern in professional sports is well established, and now college sports have become professional. It’s all about the Benjamins. You can’t spend “legend”.

Tech had no chance to compete when it came to cash in the pocket, and also something that has become a huge problem in college athletics. Virginia Tech and the ACC do not have the money in media contracts, NIL contributions, and attendance gate to compete with the pig’s trough of slops that any SEC program can offer.

Basketball is practically a religious experience in Kentucky, and their women’s basketball team hasn’t been particularly good for a while. Kenny better be wary of what’s going on around him. For that amount of dough, he better win big and win fast. Kentucky is all about getting ready to fire its own “legendary” men’s basketball coach, John Calipari, for not having national championship since 2012. They dish out the big bucks and they expect to buy championships with the money.

Well, Kenny just held out his hand to get greased, and there will be a price to be repaid. Maybe he’ll succeed, and maybe he’ll do a big Buzz Williams to use Tech as a steppingstone to somewhere else, more dough, and basically the same results.

Well... Good Luck to ‘Yuz, Kenny! (If you knew my grandma you’d know what that meant.)

What this means to the Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Program is going to be up in the air for a while. The Transfer Portal is open. I expect to see several players leave at the end of the semester. I also expect to see the recruits that committed to Kenny decommit and head for the bluegrass country, or other places that maybe they were considering before committing to play for Brand Brooks. Whatever happens it looks like we’ll be covering women’s basketball for a bit longer, and November suddenly changed in its prospects.

Whit Babcock’s Rolodex better be humming because he doesn’t have much time to put a basketball team back together. I’d be getting assistants raises to stay and having them working the lines to keep the committed players in the pipeline.

Good luck Whit, the tree of available first line coaches is pretty bare at the moment.

GO HOKIES!!!