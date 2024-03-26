Has a top candidate emerged to replace former Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks?

The Virginia Tech Hokies received tough news on Tuesday morning when women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks left for the same position at Kentucky. Brooks had spent the past eight seasons at Virginia Tech, rebuilding the program into a national contender.

Now athletic director Whit Babcock has the unenviable task of replacing Brooks. The good news is Babcock hired Brooks and has a mostly good track record of hiring head coaches for some of Virginia Tech’s top sports programs.

But replacing Brooks will not be easy. Over the past few seasons, Brooks made Cassell Coliseum a destination for VT students, alums, and the community with a team built around Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore, and Cayla King. Kitley and King are out of eligibility and heading to the WNBA. Amoore has one season remaining, meaning she could return, follow Brooks to Kentucky, or follow her good friends into the WNBA draft.

So, who could Babcock target next?

According to Mitchell Northam of WUNC and For The Win, Rice head coach Lindsay Edmonds has emerged as Virginia Tech’s top target.

Per source, I can confirm that Lindsay Edmonds is Virginia Tech’s top target.



Winston-Salem native, played at App State, ast under Kenny Brooks at JMU, ast under Wes Moore at NC State. 56 wins at Rice in three seasons. Just guided Owls to NCAA Tournament. #ncaaW @TheNextHoops https://t.co/yhg40nZSXZ — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 26, 2024

Who is Edmonds?

A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Rhodes played college basketball at Appalachian State, where she was a four-year starter and two-time team captain and scored over 1,000 points in her career.

She began her coaching career at the high school level in 2005 before returning to her alma mater in 2007. Edmonds spent two seasons as an assistant at Appalachian State before moving to James Madison. She spent four seasons as an assistant under Brooks and was a part of two JMU teams that won two CAA championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances.

In 2013, she landed with the N.C. State Wolfpack, where she remained for eight seasons and enjoyed much success. In 2021, she took her first head coaching position at Rice. Edmonds has a record of 56-37 in three seasons at Rice. She led the Owls to the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Edmonds is viewed as a strong recruiter with deep ties within the region. She has helped develop multiple WNBA players during her time as an assistant and head coach.

Edmonds would be a strong hire for Babcock, who presumably wants to move fast to try to keep some of Virginia Tech’s younger players from following Brooks to Kentucky. Also, the Hokies have an excellent recruiting class coming in, and Babcock would obviously prefer to keep that group intact, too.

There will be other names, such as former Hokie player and assistant, Britney Anderson, now an assistant at Illinois. Coaches at other schools, such as Marshall’s Kim Caldwell, could also emerge as contenders for the job.

Regardless of who Babcock and the Hokies choose, expect a decision to come quickly.