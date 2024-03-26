Virginia Tech basketball: Lynn Kidd, John Camden enter the NCAA transfer portal

The end of the college basketball season came on Saturday for the Virginia Tech Hokies, who fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second round of the NIT. Now, the offseason is here, which means roster movement.

On Tuesday, a pair of Hokies entered the NCAA transfer portal. First, 6-foot-8 sophomore forward John Camden revealed he was entering the portal. Camden, who transferred to Virginia Tech from Memphis two years ago, has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Downingtown, Pa. native appeared in 37 games for the Hokies over the past two seasons, scoring a total of 55 points. After playing in 23 games last season, Camden appeared in 14 games in 2023-24.

Thank you VT https://t.co/RFfpaDK13g — John Camden (@c3mden) March 26, 2024

Also entering the transfer portal on Tuesday was senior center Lynn Kidd. After committing to Clemson, where he played in 2020-21, Kidd transferred to Blacksburg and spent the next three seasons.

Kidd played in seven games at Clemson and in 10 games during his first season with the Hokies. However, he took on a much more significant role in 2022-23, playing in 34 games and making five starts. He averaged 5.0 PPG and 3.4 RPG in just over 12 minutes per game.

In 2023, Kidd became a full-time starter for the Hokies and developed into a good player. Kidd started 33 games for Tech, averaged 13.2 PPG and 6.5 RPG, and shot almost 67% from the field, which led the ACC by 11% over the next player.

Kidd has one year of eligibility remaining. A native of Gainesville, Fla., the 6-foot-10 Kidd should have no shortage of suitors in the transfer portal.

Kidd’s loss is more difficult than Camden’s. Camden will likely need to drop a level to play consistent minutes. As for Kidd, his next destination is likely tied to NIL. Big men will get paid in the transfer portal. Some will pin Kidd’s exit on head coach Mike Young, which is foolish. Young took a raw Kidd from Clemson and helped develop him into a borderline All-ACC performer.

Kidd was arguably the ACC’s most-improved player in 2023-24. What is his ceiling? Kidd doesn’t offer much away from the basket, which is somewhat limiting. There is still plenty of room for growth, though.

Virginia Tech’s roster will look a lot different next season. The Hokies will add a pair of freshmen; Hunter Cattoor is out of eligibility, and Kidd and Camden are gone. It wouldn’t be a surprise if others entered the transfer portal. Young needs a strong spring of finding quality players in the portal. The Hokies need a starting big man and a pair of scoring guards in the portal. It will be tough to find all three, with another wild offseason of player movement expected.