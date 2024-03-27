Virginia Tech basketball: Junior guard Sean Pedulla enters NCAA transfer portal

The Virginia Tech Hokies received more bad news on Wednesday when leading scorer Sean Pedulla announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1 junior from Edmond, Oklahoma, averaged 16.4 points per game, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24. Pedulla shot 42% from the field last season, including 32.5% from 3-point range.

Pedulla often carried Virginia Tech’s offense last season, which also featured senior guard Hunter Cattoor and senior center Lynn Kidd. However, Tech’s offense flowed through Pedulla.

In his freshman season in 2021-22, Pedulla played in every game as a backup to Storm Murphy, averaging over 12 minutes per game and over five points per game. After Murphy graduated, Pedulla moved into the starting lineup last season and averaged 15 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

The good news is Pedulla left open the possibility of a return.

I will be entering the transfer portal while strongly considering a return to Virginia Tech for my last year. — Sean Pedulla (@PedullaSean) March 27, 2024

However, once a player enters the portal and offers from other teams come in, it’s not often a player returns. Head coach Mike Young can’t afford to lose Pedulla. In addition to Cattoor graduating, Kidd and John Camden entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. If Pedulla departs, Virginia Tech will lose its top three scorers from last season.

This also comes the day after women’s coach Kenny Brooks left Virginia Tech to take over the same position at Kentucky.

The 2024-25 season is a critical one for Young after missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. There will be lots of talent in the portal, but it could be difficult for the Hokies to be competitive for some of the top players, including Pedulla.

Pedulla could be looking to return closer to his native Oklahoma, leaving Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as possible options.