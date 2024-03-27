13 Virginia Tech Hokie Baseball is on a Big Win Streak Sweeps BC and Squeezes by Marshall

Sorry for the Late Check-in Crossover Season was Busy

The story of the late Winter has passed, now. We will continue to cover both basketball teams and their unfortunate travails but it’s really time to get back to serious Springtime coverage, and that means baseball.

Since we checked in before the mayhem, Tech had cooked up an overwhelming run-rule shortened game against a usually pretty good East Tennessee State team. There were lots of arguments over the 14-4 result but the facts on the table remained. ETSU was a good team with a solid record, and not any sort of cupcake. They just arrived in Blacksburg as the momentum bus was pulling out of the station with the big series win against Louisville in their house.

The Hokies were headed back on the road up to New England to play Boston College in their ballpark. No one expected the series to be easy. The talk was a split would be livable and a series win would be a solid road trip result.

Well, the Hokies not only won the series but in a Sunday scoring explosion in the final third of the innings on Sunday nearly run-ruled the Eagles in their own house. No, it wasn’t that easy for the entire series but out of the bunch of ways that you can win a baseball game, Tech managed to hit three different ones, including blowing the split curse for doubleheaders. (Two sweeps for the Hokies!)

Game 1 - The Come from Behind 9 Inning Brawl

This game was marked by some early small ball run manufacturing by the Hokies and a relatively solid start by Brett Renfrow for two innings began to catch up, and by the bottom of the 4th the Eagles managed to get a bead on his stuff and loaded the bags. The 4th managed to be “their inning” as they cleaned two pitchers off the mound (Renfrow and Brady Kirtner) before David Shoemaker could stop the bleeding. The five runs that they scored were the last for their game, though.

Hokies vs. Eagles Game 1 (Game 1 of the Friday DH) Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Virginia Tech 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 4 9 9 0 Boston College 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 6 11 0

Shoemaker would put up three absolutely solid relief innings giving up only three inconsequential hits and hanging goose eggs on the scoreboard for the Hokies. Eventually, the rule of most relievers is that they start running out of arm after three innings and certain pitch counts, so Andrew Sentlinger was sent in to close out the BC half of the 8th, and Jordan Little ended up slamming the door. In the curiosity of baseball statistics Sentlinger would get credit for the win, and Little the credit for the save due to a three-run difference in the bottom of the 9th. Which is the story of the game BTW.

The Hokies never gave this one up. After that 5-run disaster and the Eagles flying a two-run lead the Hokie offense stayed steady. They had scored 2 in the top of the 2nd. Eddie Micheletti worked a leadoff walk, and the rest is single and small ball history. Micheletti and Ben Watson would cross the plate before the Eagles got the inning ended. The top of the 5th started with Sam Tackett being hit by a pitch (We all know what I say about leadoff walks and HBPs.) Sam would score on a Clay Grady triple, and then Grady would score on a Christian Martin sacrifice fly.

Of course, the 4-1 lead evaporated with that disastrous bottom of the 5th, but Tech’s offense wasn’t done. The bullpen got the bleeding stopped, and the Eagles pen didn’t have the same luck with the Hokies. Clay Grady would cross the plate, again on a Chris Cannizzaro double, but that only got Tech to 5-6 as the top of the 9th rolled around.

The Hokies pulled off that 9th inning rally that everyone’s caps are upside down and inside out to induce. Ethan Gibson took the third pitch of his at-bat into left for a leadoff single. Clay Grady (who scored 3 runs in this one) worked a walk, and Christian Martin worked the count to 3 and 2 before finding his pitch and putting it over the right field fence. That three-run homer was the game winner for the afternoon. The Hokies did get a touch of insurance with a run crossing the plate because of an HBP awarded to Carson DeMartini, and then a massive double by Eddi Micheletti to deep right center field.

Again, Jordan Little slammed the door in the Eagles’ faces in the bottom of the 9th. He did give up a double, but it ended up being a nothing-burger.

Game 2 - The Hold on and Stop ‘Em to End It in the 9th Pitchers’ Duel

The picture of this game is worth a thousand ‘wows’. Henry Cooke puts the perfect tag on the perfect relay to stop the tying run in the bottom of the 8th.

❌@chriscann241 starts the - - relay that nabs the potential tying run at the plate❗️



» Tech leads, 4-3 (E8)#Hokies ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/NWUyXV954z — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) March 22, 2024

We said that this was a tight series, until the end, and the double header situation on Friday put some torque on that knot. Game 2 was started by Wyatt Parliament. Wyatt gave up a walk and a triple that scored a first inning run but that merely tied the game since the Hokies opened the scoring in the top of the first with a Chris Cannizzaro triple and Carson DeMartini sacrifice. Then Parliament proceeded to go through the next 4 innings without a baserunner. He wrapped his 5-inning outing up with 3 hits, 1 run, one walk, and 6 strikeouts.

In the meantime, the Hokies added to their run total with a Henry Cooke solo shot, and a worked run for Ben Watson. Watson would also score a worked run in the Hokies’ half of the 4th inning. Then the Hokie offense went a bit somnambulant. The big excitement came in the bottom of the 8th, with Tech up 4 to 1 and Mathew Siverling getting into a serious spot of trouble after relieving Jeremy Neff, who had gotten himself in a pickle. Then Preston cowl, with two outs on the board, but full bags gave up a double scoring 2 runs with the tying run heading for the plate. Sometimes full-bore panic can result in beautiful perfect plays because the relay from Chris Cannizzaro in deep left field, to Clay Grady at Short, and then into Henry Cooke at the plate caught BC’s Vince Chimini across the back before his hand hit the dish. That ended the inning stopped the bleeding and brought up the 9th.

Jordan Little notched his second save of the day coming in and clearing the Eagles away from the plate by striking out the side. The Hokies took the double header and the series. They had a rainy Saturday to think about the possibilities of another broom being hoisted for the series and season on Sunday.

Game 3 - Slow Fuse Explosion Men

There was decent enough weather on Sunday, but it certainly wasn’t baseball weather. It sounded more like mid-November football conditions with temperatures in the high-30’s and clouds. Griffin Stieg, the Hokies now regular Game 3 starter, took to the Brighton Bump and pitched 4 and 1⁄ 3 innings of excellent ball, even with a 101-pitch effort. Stieg put up excellent collegiate level numbers with 6 strikeouts, 4 hits, and only 2 earned runs. He might have made his pitching coach a bit nervous because he was throwing a whole lot of pitches to get out batters, but he was getting them out. Eventually, though it was necessary to give his arm a break, and that would allow BC some breathing room to make up the run differential on the mid-relief for the Hokies Matthew Siverling. A 3-2 score isn’t a particularly comfortable lead to sit on, and Siverling got tagged for the earned run that knotted up the score at 3 each.

Again, the vagaries of baseball scoring handed the run to him, instead of his reliever Brady Kirtner, but Kirtner would eventually settle down and close out the inning without giving up his own earned run. Thin that frame, the Hokies pulled off another putout to stop the tying run from crossing the plate. It would have made the tying run the go-ahead, but ultimately that wouldn’t count for much. Kirtner would put up 2 good innings and give his bullpen buddies a bit of a break.

The big deal happened in the top of the 7th inning with one of those dreaded leadoff walks worked by Carson DeMartini. With the score tied 3 all, and the game nearing the stretch, someone in Maroon and Orange had to do something. That was Chris Cannizzaro. He didn’t waste too much time and took the third pitch of the at-bat out of the ballpark for a 2-run tater. Then Eddie Micheletti and Ben Watson each worked walks, which sent BC’s pitcher to the dugout. He promptly threw the ball away and pushed both Micheletti and Watson into scoring position. But that really didn’t count for much because Henry Cooke blasted a triple deep into right center field, and that would have sent them across the plate regardless of their base origin. Then David McCann worked a walk. Runners on the corners and no outs, late in the game, and you pull the pitcher to try someone who could possibly stop the blood flow. Any contact was going to score a run so they needed KOs. That didn’t work, either. He walked Ethan Gibson to load the bags. He did strike out Clay Grady for the first out of the inning, but then managed to hit Christian Martin for an RBI HBP. Then he tossed a wild pitch past the catcher to score David McCann. Everyone advanced and with a runner on 3rd and the first batter of the inning up again, Carson DeMartini hit a sacrifice fly that scored Gibson. Cannizzaro flied out, but the serious damage was done. Tech led 10 to 3 on a 7 run total inning on a mix of long and small ball.

The rest was up to the bullpen. Tech did manage to load the bags again in the 8th, and grabbed 2 more runs to make it 12-3, but at that point 2 inning rallies were going to be nearly impossible. Kirtner had gotten a three up, three down inning in the 7th, and BC did try its best to mount an 8th inning rally on Jacob Stretch. The coaching staff let Jacob fight it out and BC was sent to the dugout after only 2 crossed the plate. Grant Manning was sent in to close the door. Unfortunately for his ERA he put up 2 cement mixers that the 2 Eagles in a row jacked with 2 outs up. Eventually, Manning got something going and struck out the final batter as he watched the ball go by.

Marshall Came on Tuesday March 26th, and Scared Some Folks

It was a pitch-by-committee pitchers’ duel for this one. The Thundering Herd showed up at the ballpark to try to do some serious damage. They nearly did. After a big first inning three run effort for the Hokies put them on to 3 to 1, the Tech pitching settled in, and the Herd, after scoring one run in the top of the 1st, only added single run in the top of the 9th. They never got closer than the 2nd inning 2 run differential, and the game ended with the “very baseball looking” score of 4-2. It was an excellent effort by both bullpen staffs, but Tech’s managed to be just 2 runs better.

Hokie Pitching for Marshall Win Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Runs Walks Strikeouts Wild Pitches Hit Batsmen Pitch Count Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Runs Walks Strikeouts Wild Pitches Hit Batsmen Pitch Count Vera, Jordan 3.2 5 1 1 0 6 1 0 57 Sentlinger, Andrew 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 13 Exum, Jacob (W, 1-0) 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 30 Crowl, Preston 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 26 Little, Jordan (S, 4) 1 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 17 Totals 10 2 2 0 10 1 2 143

The final inning got a bit on the problematic side for Jordan Little, but he managed to finally get the last three Herd batters on a ground ball, strikeout and flyout.

Hokies vs. Thundering Herd - March 26th Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 10 0 >>Virginia Tech 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 X 4 6 1

So, the brooms came for the Hokies before they came home for a bit. The big ACC series with Pitt will starts on Thursday to accommodate Easter Sunday.

And just a note of cool happening, Hokie Baseball is getting noticed big time and ranked everywhere. We watch D1 Baseball the most, so they have the Hokies at #13 as of the Monday voting.

GO HOKIES!!!!