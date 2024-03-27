Virginia Tech basketball: MJ Collins, Mylyjael Poteat enter the NCAA transfer portal

Wednesday began with some difficult news for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team. Junior guard Sean Pedulla, who led the Hokies in scoring this season at over 16 points per game, announced he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

While Pedulla announced he was still considering a return to Blacksburg, that’s highly unlikely.

Later on Wednesday, sophomore guard MJ Collins entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 Collins is from Clover, South Carolina, played in 32 games this season, making 28 starts. He averaged almost 30 minutes per game and 7.4 points per game. Collins scored in double figures several times and was critical in some of Virginia Tech’s wins.

While he struggled from the field (34% in each of his two seasons), he had a knack for making some big shots for the Hokies. Collins’ defense was a strength, giving Tech another ball handler alongside Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor.

Collins’ entry into the portal is a surprise, and he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Virginia Tech G MJ Collins has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/JEsEzWWTJO — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2024

Also entering the portal on Wednesday evening was senior forward Mylyjael Poteat. Poteat, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound senior from Reidsville, North Carolina, transferred to Virginia Tech two years ago after spending the first two seasons of his college career at Rice.

Poteat played all 34 games for the Hokies in 2022-23, coming off the bench to score 3.4 points per game while averaging around nine minutes per game. He took a step forward in 2023-24, again playing in every game, averaging 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Poteat often gave the Hokies energy off the bench and showed tremendous improvement from one season to the next.

With the departure of Pedulla, Poteat and Collins, the Hokies will now have to replace their entire starting lineup, one of their top bench players (Poteat) and another reserve (John Camden). Cattoor and forward Robbie Beran are out of eligibility. Head coach Mike Young has his hands full heading into a critical offseason.

After these departures, the Hokies have at least seven scholarships available for next season. They will have two incoming freshmen (Ryan Jones and Tyler Johnson), with Tyler Nickel as Tech’s top returning player. Nickel was VT’s fourth-leading scorer last season at around nine points per game.

NEWS: Virginia Tech forward Mylyjael Poteat tells me he’s entering the transfer portal.



Poteat is a native of Reidsville, North Carolina who began his career at Rice for two seasons before spending the last two at Virginia Tech.



He averaged 6.4PPG and 3.5RPG on 64.4% from the… pic.twitter.com/wEfUr4Iw9q — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 27, 2024

How strong of a class can Young put together in the transfer portal? The Hokies need to win in 2024-25 after missing the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons. We’ve seen teams dramatically change their fortunes with a strong class in the transfer portal. Look no further than the Virginia Tech football team. However, much of Virginia Tech’s success in the portal will depend on how competitive it can be in the NIL world.

Good luck.

Can we have some good news after a tough two-day stretch?