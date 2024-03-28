Hokies Baseball Takes Game 1 from Pitt in a Come from Behind Win: 5-3

It is finally Spring and the Hokies are Rolling into it

The first day of Spring for 2024 was March 19th (Which is just a tad early for most years, but it’s finally here.) So far, since the Marshall game last week, the Hokies are undefeated for the Spring portion of the season. They are on an 8-game winning streak, and that always makes old baseball people like, yours truly, a bit nervous. Baseball is the great sine cure of momentum forward, and fluctuations between wins and losses. The big trick is that the amplitude of the curve tends to balance out and the frequency remains constant. Look it up, I am not going to spend time coming up with a jpeg of a curve for you, trust me.

But today, the Hokies managed to beat the curve, again, and push that frequency cycle out another contest. It wasn’t an easy win, though. The Hokies had to scramble in the wind and bright sunshine to make up a three-run deficit, and then get past the Panthers to seal the win.

Hokies vs. Pitt - Game 1 - 3/28/2024 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Pitt 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 2 >>Virginia Tech 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 X 5 8 0

There isn’t a ton to highlight in this one. There were no grand rallies, except for a 3-run game winning push in the bottom of the 7th. The momentum changing event occurred in the bottom of the 4th when Eddie Micheletti hit a leadoff single, and then Henry Cooke blasted a 2 run--home run into center field to narrow a 3 run Panther lead to 1.

The 7th inning post stretch rally would be the difference in this one with the odd leadoff play of the week. Ben Watson struck out, but the catcher dropped the ball, and then didn’t manage to hit the first baseman to put out Watson who was hustling hard down the baseline. After Gehrig Ebel flew out, David McCann rapped a single into right field and suddenly the tying run was on 2nd base. Clay Grady, who is developing a reputation as a clutch hitter, drove a single up the left side that was deep enough for Watson to make Pitt pay for the catcher’s error to tie the game.

Christian Martin tried a deep ball like Ebel, but it didn’t make it into a gap. But Carson DeMartini, with 2 outs on the scoreboard, stroked a double into deep right field, and then took third base in an error prone Pitt throwing and catching fandangle. That, of course pushed both David McCann and Clay Grady across the plate making the score 5-3 Hokies. The rest of the inning ended on a Cannizzaro strikeout, but the 2-run lead would prove enough to keep the Hokies in the win column.

This Game was All About the Pitching

It’s important to note that offensively the Hokies couldn’t do much with Pitt’s starting pitcher Ryan Andrade. Though he wasn’t completely unhittable, he was certainly pitching to bad contact and getting fly outs and ground outs with nearly every at-bat. It wasn’t until the Panthers went to their pen that the Hokies finally started making some successful contact.

Brett Renfrow didn’t get credit for the win, but he did pitch a solid outing. He gave up a solo homerun in the top of the 1st that was one of those “things” that happens. One of the better Pitt batters dialed in and connected on a pitch that got out of the park fast. Renfrow did a good job of shaking it off, but eventually gave up two more in the top of the 4th. He would pitch into the 7th, when with one out on the board, and 83 pitches in the register, Coach Szefc made a move to the bullpen and pulled David Shoemaker in to clear off the next two batters. Shoemaker pitched 2 full innings and was replaced by Brady Kirtner to slam the door on any Pitt rally potential with 2/3rds of the top of the 9th to go. In fact, coach Szefc pulled Shoemaker in the middle of an at-bat. Shoemaker would get the credit for the win because he was on the mound in the 7th. Brady Kirtner would get credit for the save. In all Tech only used three pitchers and Kirtner only tossed eight pitches and induced a ground out and a fly out to end the inning and the game.

Tomorrow’s Game starts at 4:00. We are looking at getting pictures and reporting from at least one game this weekend, so stay tuned for fresh pictures here, and in the gallery. We can’t promise tomorrow, but Saturday’s game we will definitely be in action.

GO HOKIES!!!