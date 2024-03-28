Virginia Tech basketball: Sophomore guard Tyler Nickel enters the NCAA transfer portal

What a week for the Virginia Tech basketball program. While the women’s team lost in the NCAA Tournament, then watched as head coach Kenny Brooks departed for what he believes are the greener pastures at Kentucky, the men’s team is in the middle of a mass exodus.

Center Lynn Kidd, forwards John Camden and Mylyjael Poteat, and guards MJ Collins and Sean Pedulla all entered the NCAA transfer portal this week. On Thursday, another unexpected entry occurred: sophomore wing Tyler Nickel also entered the portal.

With Nickel now in the portal, that means VT’s top eight players from last season are gone via graduation or the transfer portal. Pedulla said is strongly considering a return, but that seems unlikely.

Nickel, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound sophomore from Harrisonburg, transferred to the Hokies last offseason after spending his freshman season at North Carolina. In 33 games for the Hokies, Nickel made seven starts and was fourth on the team in points, averaging 8.8 points per game. Nickel shot 39.9% from beyond the arc in 2023-24.

Could Nickel return? Sure, but at this point, it seems unlikely. As with most portal entries these days, this one is probably NIL-related. With so much focus on Virginia Tech’s resources since Brooks left this week, this is likely another case of a player seeing what his value is on the open market.