Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Georgia Amoore says goodbye to the Hokies

What a week it has been for the Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball programs. After the VT women were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg on Sunday, speculation immediately turned to head coach Kenny Brooks.

Would he remain with the Hokies or take over as head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats?

Unfortunately, Brooks is gone. And Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King are gone, too. Kitley and King’s eligibility has expired, and their next stop will be the WNBA.

But there was more Hokie remaining that everyone eagerly wanted to hear from: Senior guard Georgia Amoore. On Thursday, we heard from Amoore via Instagram when she said her thank yous and goodbyes to Blacksburg and Hokie Nation.

Amoore, Kitley, and King, along with Brooks, revitalized the Virginia Tech women’s program, leading to sellouts at Cassell Coliseum, a Final Four appearance, an ACC championship, and many individual records.

Now, they are all gone, and others will likely follow. As for Amoore, her impact on not just the women’s team but Virginia Tech, the fans, and the community will live on for a long time. Amoore is as popular a Virginia Tech athlete as we’ve seen in years. She connected with Hokie Nation. In her own words, she grew up in Blacksburg.

We could list all of Amoore’s accomplishments, but it wouldn’t do her justice. Same with Kitley.

When Amoore said goodbye, many assumed it meant she would follow Kitley and King to the WNBA. Maybe she will....but she has options. She has one year of eligibility remaining. Will she follow Brooks to Kentucky?

In what would make a difficult week even tougher, Hokie Nation seeing Amoore finish her career in Lexington would be a tough blow. Regardless, every Hokie fan should root for Georgia, Liz and Cayla in their next endeavor. They gave Hokie Nation a lot to cheer for over the past 4-5 seasons.

You don't have to like how Brooks departed to appreciate what these ladies gave to Virginia Tech.

We’ll miss you, Georgia. Good luck, we’ll all be watching.