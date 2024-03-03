Virginia Tech Hokies Regular Season Ends with a Close Loss to the Wahoos: 75-80

This One was Atrocious.

When you talk about unfairly called games, it’s quite often a touch of sour grapes in the air. But there are times when the lopsided officiating is so obvious that it becomes the actual cause for the loss. This, along with the Notre Dame game, is one of those times. UVA got away with brutal defense, and Tech wasn’t allowed to do more than wave at the UVA offense without being whistled for a foul.

Add to that, the brutal physical and uncalled foul ridden coverage of Center Elizabeth Kitley eventually resulted in what everyone with sense, feared. After playing 22 minutes, and into a close one to two bucket difference in the 3rd quarter, Kitley was fouled hard on a shot from an offensive rebound and assist. She went down hard enough that the refs couldn’t avoid blowing the whistle. Liz was escorted off the court, Clara Strack had to take her free throw.

Kitley would not return for the remainder of the game, and in addition, Strack was so harassed by fouls being called on her that she eventually fouled out of the game as it narrowed enough to present Tech an opportunity to tie the score for a chance at OT, or outright win it.

There would normally be a point to going through each quarter, but the reality is that the game was so lopsided in its officiating calls that there just isn’t a huge point in revisiting highlights.

The Huge Highlight in This Contest was Georgia Amoore

Liz’s Loss was Just too Much

Liz Kitley, even being knocked out of the game and playing 22 total minutes, scored 20 points. Liz was 9 of 11 from the floor with 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and an assist. It was a crippling blow to lose her, and probably was the direct cause of the loss.

Georgia Almost Won It Herself

Georgia Amoore played the entire game with no breaks. She was shoved, covered, pushed, slapped, landed on, and fouled repeatedly without anyone being called, when she went inside. But inside she went. G put up 39 points. She was 13 of 26 from the floor and that included 8 of 15 from downtown. G was also 5 of 7 from the charity stripe. She had to rebounds and 4 assists. Her assist count was low because without Kitley her target partner in the game for nearly the entire 2nd half, G had to put the team on her shoulders.

The Rest of the Hokie Women’s Basketball Crew took a grand total of 24 shots in the game. It was that close and that centered on Amoore (and Kitley when she was in). The remaining scoring players included Cayla King (3), Clara Strack (8), Carys Baker (3), and Carleigh Wenzel (2).

An Impossible situation made worse and there is no fix and no public reviews possible. The ACC Tournament looms, and the status of Liz Kitley is largely an unknown at this time. Tech does have a double bye, and Notre Dame earned the one with another win to close their season. And NC State and Syracuse round out the top seeds.

Tech is probably going to face one of them again in the final. Hopefully, Kitley is healthy enough to play. The regular season championship in the bag, risking Kitley before the critical tournaments probably wasn’t a good idea, even if she felt good to go.

The ACC Tournament begins on March 6th. Tech gets to wait two rounds before playing on the 8th. Here is the published bracket schedule and go over it in a preview in the coming week.

GO HOKIES!!!