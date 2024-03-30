Hokie Baseball Grabs a Home Series from Pitt in Three Close Games: 2-1

Game 2 Nearly Ended Up a Win

It’s unusual to have a Friday Game 2, but Easter weekend of late has shifted the schedule to the left by a day to give the players and staff a Sunday off. The Thursday game was an exciting come from behind pitcher’s duel with a good 5-3 outcome in the Hokies favor, and the promise of a solid start for the Game 2 pitcher Wyatt Parliament. He started off like it was going to be one of those usual quality affairs with an opening frame of 3 up and 3 down for Pitt. The problem started with Tech’s equally ineffective start on offense and essentially a reset for the top of the 2nd. The Hokies have been used to getting some offense going in the first inning, even if it doesn’t score, someone makes solid contact, and the team gets a credible threat going.

Friday it just wasn’t the case, and whatever bad baseball juju touched the Hokie bats in the 1st, dropped on Parliament’s arm in the 2nd. Pitt essentially won the game in the 2nd inning. Before the coaching staff finally pulled him, Parliament had given up three singles and three home runs. The Panthers scored 6 before Jacob Exum was warm enough to come in and staunch the bleeding. Pitt would only score a single run in the top of the 5th and that ended up the game winner, but the Hokies would take the entire game up to the bottom of the 7th before they caught up to get within one run.

The problem was the offense finally faded out and couldn’t manage to get anything useful going with the 6 outs remaining in the game after their single run in the bottom of the 7th. The pivot point in the Hokie offensive effort seems to have been a frustrating bout of bad luck and inattentive baserunning in the bottom of the 6th inning. There were no outs, and the bags were loaded for David MaCann who hit a fly deep enough to score on a tag-up by Cannizzaro, but Ben Watson got caught off the 2nd base bag for a very unfortunate double play. It didn’t end the inning, but 2 outs doesn’t give a whole pile of options and Pitt’s pitching had been a tough nut to crack all game. Clay Grady did single, but Christian Martin fouled out to end the best shot at making up most of the run deficit in the game.

Christian DeMartini would hit a homer in the bottom of the 7th but that pretty much ended Tech’s offensive effort for the game. The Hokies would only get on base once in each of the 8th and 9th, and those were worked walks. No significant contact was made to move the runners.

Hokies vs. Pitt - Game 2 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Pitt 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 9 1 Virginia Tech 0 1 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 6 13 0

The good news story of Game 2 was the solid performance of the Hokie bull pen. Jacob Exum, Matthew Siverling, Grant Manning, and Jordan Little did more than enough to stop the Pitt offense, but 6 runs are a long stretch to make up, and the Hokie offense has been looking like it has peaked for this cycle.

Game 3 - A Classic Give and Take

Griffin Stieg might have had a bit of a struggle in the top of the 3rd, but Coach Szefc let him work out of it. The Panthers scored 2 runs to take a 1 run lead for an inning, but Tech would work a run on a Ben Watson RBI single and tie the game back up in their half of the 4th.

In the meantime, Stieg had gotten himself back under control and piled up 6 strikeouts for his opening 4 innings on the bump. This was a baseball game. Complete with the oddest scoring call encountered in baseball where a 2-run home run is called an RBI single for some strange set of reasons when the ball, caught over the wall in deep left field, was obviously an out, with the runner stuck on 1st base. Pitt might feel a bit robbed, and Tech feels completely perplexed so the trade for the run and the 4-4 tie had to sit in everyone’s mouths without too much flavor.

The Ruling:

The Pitt batter hit a homerun, the Tech left fielder Chris Cannizzaro nearly pulled off a miracle catch but the ball popped out of his glove when his hand hit the top of the left field wall. There was a runner on 1st who headed back to the bag to tag up thinking that Cannizzaro had gotten the grab. The player who hit the homer passed the runner going back to first which is a violation of the rules. So, he was penalized with an out at first which kept him from crossing home plate. The runner who was on first was awarded home plate because the hit would have cleared the bases. So, it wasn’t an unexplainable ruling, it’s just that Pitt might not like it very much for a while.

That was the weirdest call, but it wasn’t the exciting stuff. That came in the bottom of the 8th inning. Look, this was a frustrating game. The wind was tricky and though still in the morning had picked up to a pretty steady 10-12 MPH, and sometimes the gusts were strong enough to make the windows in the press box howl. Also added to the velocity was a cross wind blowing from right field to left.

The pitchers had issues with it, and certainly the batters benefitted depending on whether they were left-handed or right-handed (boost went to righties, today). What transpired was an exchange of low run total innings throughout the entire game. Tech can play long ball, yes, but it can also, courtesy of Coach Szefc’s tutelage, play pretty effective small ball. Tech needed both kinds of offense to win this one because nobody was dominant.

Griffen Stieg struck out the side in the first inning, but then also had the Panthers threatening in the 3rd where they scored 2. The first run was a conventional single with runners on 1st and 2nd. Pitt then went ahead of the Hokies 2-1 when Stieg hit a batter with the bags loaded and that 2nd run scored.

The lead didn’t last long though because the next inning, in the bottom of the 4th, inning leadoff Eddie Micheletti reached on a throwing error and was awarded 2nd base because the ball bounded into the Pitt dugout. Ben Watson cracked a single hard enough to score Micheletti from 2nd and the Hokies had it tied. The at-bat faded out though, leaving two on base.

Stieg got in a pinch again, and Pitt scored a run after a 2-out walk (Two pitches of that at-bat looked an awful lot like strikes to the crowd). The odd strike zone and that call seemed to rattle Stieg a bit. He gave up another run on two singles in a row, before finally striking out the last batter.

Tech would pull ahead in their half of the 5th, though. Christian Martin blasted a home run on the second pitch of his at-bat.

Then after an out, Cannizzaro launched his own satellite to make the score 4-3.

It was looking hopeful with only one out that maybe Micheletti (hit by pitch) and Henry Cooke (walked) were on base with but Ebel and Watson both struck out to end the inning with just 2 runs.

Pitt would even it up with that weird play that we highlighted above, and Tech couldn’t make anything happen in the bottom of the inning. It was looking like the Hokies might just push the game into extra innings as the 7th rolled around. Jeremy Neff had relieved Griffin Stieg in the top of the 6th. He gave up a leadoff single in the top of the 8th, and then after some baserunning on outs Pitt managed to score a run on a single.

Up 5-4, Pitt had to figure out some way for the Hokie bats to stay quiet. The bottom of the 8th is always a critical inning for the home team in a close game. Tech was facing a one run deficit (like last evening) and it seems that Coach Szefc decided that he wasn’t going to take the chances on long ball. He switched his lineup’s sighs on small ball which is get the runner on and get him to score by advancing him incrementally with good, controlled hitting and heads up baserunning. It also took a bit of cheek in the play calling from the head man, too. The first critical good thing to happen is that Gehrig Ebel (catching today) smashed a leadoff double through the left side of the field. Then Ben Watson came up with his own clutch single, sending Ebel to 3rd base. With runners on the corners and no outs, the Hokies hadn’t done particularly well this weekend at getting that lead guy across the dish. That’s when Coach Szefc put on a safety squeeze play and Ethan Gibson dropped in a perfect bunt between the 1st base line and the mound. The pitcher didn’t get the ball to first fast enough and Gibson was safe. (It should have been an infield single, but the squeeze worked because Ebel scored.)

What happened next makes all of us who cover this team chuckle a bit. Coach John Szefc is not “Mr. Demonstrative”. He’s a quiet, patient coach who is not prone to outbursts or wild actions on the field. What makes us all smile in amazement is when he does “stuff” that no one thinks that he will do. Like calling for Clay Grady (who is also fast, btw) to lay down a bunt up the third base line to advance the runners. This time the scoring guys awarded Grady a single because he loaded the bags by hustling it down the line and beating out the throw.

On the very next play... Christian Martin grounded into a fielder’s choice to the 2nd baseman who tossed the putout at the plate. That seemed to trip off the impish behavior in the coach, again, because to get the go-ahead run, what’d he call with one out and the bags loaded? He calls another squeeze play. Instead of pulling out the big hammer, Carson DeMartini, looking like the Mighty Casey, took out the tack hammer, again.

He laid down a perfect safety squeeze bunt up the 1st base line, and though this time there was a throw out to 1st, Ethan Gibson scored, what would become the winning run.

With 2 outs and the big hammers not working well at the moment, the Hokies were cleared off the field as Eddie Micheletti struck out after an intentional walk of Chris Cannizzaro. So the Hokies went into the top of the 9th looking to hold on to a one run win and clear the field after the top of the inning. That call to the bull pen was answered by rising closing ace Jordan Little relieving Brady Kirtner who got the credit for the win and is now holding a 4-0 record.

The crowd of something over 2100 people were roaring in their approval, clapping for strike outs, and in general, trying to will the ball across the plate and avoiding any solid contact. They were rewarded as Little struck out the first two batters, both swinging, on 7 total pitches. The Pitt right fielder would actually make solid contact on a 2-1 count. The ball ended up being a can of corn to Right Fielder Eddie Micheletti and the game ended with a very important W hung to end the month of March.

Hokies vs. Pitt - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Pitt 0 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 10 1 >>Virginia Tech 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 X 6 11 0

Currently the Hokies are 10-2 in the ACC. They are 21-5 and 13th ranked in D1 Baseball. That ranking might change in a positive direction after this series win. Yes, a sweep would have been better, but this is baseball and the losses always come.

Tuesday the Hokies head to Huntington, WV to play the 2nd game of the Marshall home and home series for the season. Next weekend we’ll be back at Atlantic Union Bank Park to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake is 17-8 but only 4-6 in the conference. They will be spoiling to get a series win to even it up or get in positive territory.

Pictures from the Saturday game will be up on Facebook by tomorrow evening.

GO HOKIES!!!