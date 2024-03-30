Virginia Tech forward Mylyjael Poteat withdraws from NCAA transfer portal

Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young finally received some good news on Saturday afternoon. Senior forward Mylyjael Poteat announced he was withdrawing from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to Blacksburg.

Poteat took to his Instagram and posted the following message:

After speaking with my family and my coaches, I’ve decided there’s no other place I’d rather be for my final year than Blacksburg. Hokie Nation is special, from our coaches, our fans and our community. This is just the beginning, stay tuned. THIS IS HOME!

Poteat, a Reidsville, N.C., native, spent the first two seasons of his college career at Rice. He transferred to Virginia Tech two years ago. In 2022-23, Poteat averaged around nine minutes per game, 3.4 PPG and two rebounds per contest.

Poteat was even better last season, averaging 15 minutes per game, and his scoring (6.4 PPG) and rebounding (3.5 RPG) increased.

The 6-foot-9 senior was one of Tech’s primary reserves along with Tyler Nickel, often giving Lynn Kidd a break. Poteat was actually one of the more impressive players from last season’s roster. He gave outstanding effort on both ends of the floor and made some clutch buckets at times.

Unfortunately, Sean Pedulla, MJ Collins and Nickel remain in the portal. Lynn Kidd immediately signed with Miami following his entry into the portal. Hmmm....wonder how that happened so fast?

Poteat isn’t a star, but he’s improved every season, and head coach Mike Young deserves some credit for hanging onto Poteat. Young still has a ton of work to do in filling several scholarships for next season’s roster.