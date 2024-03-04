Virginia Tech Hokie Baseball Grabs 3 Wins in 4 Games: Win over Radford Plus 2 Game Series Win over Stony Brook

The Hokies Closed Out the Rhode Island Series with a Win

And took that sweep into Radford’s home ballpark looking to grab one more W for something looking like a streak building. The JMU game was disappointing, but evidently a bit motivating, too. The difference has been pretty obvious. The Hokie offense looks to be relatively healthy this season, but the pitching had basically fallen off precipitously by the end of the 2023 effort. That had a negative effect on the entire team, and the injury bug just built its own dark momentum.

The week of February 26th - March 2nd might be one of those critical pivotal proving grounds that gets this team moving in a good direction off the mound before the ACC schedule starts in. There will always be non-conference games sprinkled into the mix for the entire season. Baseball doesn’t operate like most of the other sports in that regard.

The ACC matchups aren’t a deluge but reserved for weekend three game series events. There will even be a weekend series against Ohio, later in the Spring. But Notre Dame and the start of the ACC schedule is quickly approaching. The series starts this Friday and is played in Blacksburg this season. Grabbing some critical momentum out of these last two games before the Irish show up on March 8th, will provide much needed momentum for the Hokies.

So, What About this Streak Thing?

The sweep of the Rhode Island Rams provided Tech with some assurance that they have something that they haven’t had in quite a few years. That new ‘thing’ is three games, possibly four, of starting pitching. If Coaches Szefc and Fecteau (pitching) have finally found consistent starters who can put up solid 5-7 inning games, then the need for shaky pitch-by-committee games becomes less of a regular event. There is always a need for long and middle relief since no pitcher stays untouchable, but if this pitching staff has finally developed 4 starters, the bull pen will have a chance to get sorted out, and build some momentum, too.

Radford - Tuesday February 27th

The last three outings for the Hokies have been serious tonic. On Tuesday the Hokies traveled the 30 minutes to Radford to start the usual home and away series with our Highlander friends. Normally we see that there is a carousel of pitchers presented with no one going more than two or at most three innings.

This time it looked like the coaches had chosen to go the pitch-by-committee route with Richmond transfer Jeremy Neff on the mound. Radford seemed to like what the former Spider was dishing out and gave up 2 earned runs. It wasn’t too much in the way of damage though with the Hokies putting up 5 in the top of the 1st. He finished his two-inning stint with a clean 2nd though.

That’s when the interesting pitching news happened. Grant Manning was put on the bump after the Hokies added three runs on two homers and a single in the top of the 3rd. Manning, instead of the usual two innings stayed on the mound for four full innings. He got credit for the win. Manning did give up one earned run on 2 hits, but struck out six batters, and did it all on 59 pitches. That’s starter pace, and excellent news for the staff, especially the bull pen. A middle reliever that can go four can also start, and that will allow the coaches to take advantage of the potential quality starter for mid-week contests. It also gives the staff someone to go to in the event of an early game starter melt. That’s been a critical missing element in the pitching staff for a while.

Well, offensively, the Hokies brought it home, so to speak. It was a mix of things, but the long ball highlighted the Hokies 14 runs plated in this one which featured five doubles and four home runs:

The end result was a 10-run win against a team that usually challenges the Hokies hard. It was the fourth win in a row for the Hokies, and something feeling like momentum seemed to be building.

Hokies vs. Highlanders - Game 1 (Tuesday 27 February) Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Virginia Tech 5 0 3 1 5 0 0 0 0 14 16 1 Radford 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 6 1

Stony Brook Comes from Good Baseball Territory - New York

Okay, the truth is that for some reason, seriously good baseball teams at all levels inhabit the Northeast, and in particular New York State (well, Long Island, actually, but that’s an “inside baseball” sort of thing). The Sea Wolves are from what is labeled “Stony Brook University”. Well, sort of like Greensboro is actually the University of North Carolina - Greensboro Campus, Stony Brook University is actually SUNY (State University of New York) - Stony Brook.

The point of all of that is that the Stony Brook Sea Wolves are an excellent baseball program and stocked with talented players. Nothing about this series was going to be easy. That’s actually perfect for moving into the ACC schedule next week. Though they have had their struggles this season, early. They’ve picked up a game or three against some good opponents including Purdue and LSU.

Game - 1 - March 1st

Friday’s game was moved to a 1:00 pitch to account for a return of some late winter weather to Blacksburg being anticipated by the meteorology folks. It was a smart decision, though not particularly friendly to our desire to cover the start of the series. It was a tight game with a quality start for both pitchers, but of great importance was the desire for a good start and outing for Tech’s new Friday starter, Brett Renfrow.

Renfrow did not disappoint. College baseball isn’t professional, and the ability for a starter to go five solid innings is a seriously positive outcome. In Renfrow’s case throwing fire. Adding an extra inning to make the start six full was an added benefit.

The Hokes managed to keep the Sea Wolves from crossing the plate and Renfrow’s pitching accounted for 7 outs from strikeouts. He was tagged for 6 hits, but they ended up in the inconsequential pile. Renfrow was pulled after 70 pitches in the top of the 7th with the score 4-0.

The problem is that as mentioned, the Sea Wolves are a capable team and managed a three-run rally against relievers David Shoemaker and after an injury to 1st baseman Garrett Michel, and some lineup shuffling. Brady Kirtner had to come in to clear away the challenge. The 7th inning ended with a one run 4-3 lead for the Hokies, and some nerves for more than a few reasons. Kirtner and reliever Jacob Stretch managed to keep the Sea Wolves from crossing the plate, again, for the remainder of the game.

The Hokie offense would come up with two insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th to put extra pressure on Stony Brook in the top of the 9th that they just couldn’t overcome. It was actually a closer game than the score indicates, and Tech was in for a real fight for the series.

Hokies vs. Sea Wolves - Game 1 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 9 0 >>Virginia Tech 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 X 6 8 1

Game 2 - March 2nd

Saturday in Blacksburg was absolutely perfect for a Spring baseball game. Wyatt Parliament started this one, and baseball happened. It wasn’t a sparling start, but it did get the job done. He gave up a single and a resulting 2 run homer allowing Stony Brook to start the game with a 2-run advantage. Parliament managed to right the old ship, though, and put up 4 and 1/3rd scoreless innings. The Sea Wolves wouldn’t even get more than four batters to the plate in the 2nd through 5th innings.

In the meantime, the Hokie offense had more than covered his loss of those two runs. They put up 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st on an RBI single by Sam Tackett and a three run Brian Watson homer. Tackett would cross the plate in the 4th with his own solo tater. Eventually, the Hokies would stack up 11, and the 5 that came from some impressive batting efforts from the Sea Wolves just couldn’t pass the Hokies.

Offensive Highlights for the Hokies

At the Plate Two Baggers: Eddie Micheletti - 1; Ethan Gibson - 1 Three Baggers: Chris Cannizzaro - 1 Homers: Eddie Micheletti - 1; Sam Tackett - 1; Ben Watson - 1 Sac Flies: Chris Cannizzaro - 1; Clay Grady - 1 On the Bases Steals: Ethan Gibson, Gehrig Ebel, Clay Grady with one each. Plonked: Christian Martin * Data from Hokie Sports

The Hokies did get into some error issues that need to be cleaned up. They also had some issues in the 3rd game that scored an unearned run and tied the game. We’ll go over that one in the next section. But Game 2 gave the Hokies a series win and got the team to the final day with a bit of momentum.

Game 3 - Sunday March 3rd

For the 2nd day in a row, Blacksburg offered up near perfect game conditions, though the long ball was going to be a stretch with a stiff breeze of 8 to 10 miles per hour blowing in from nearly straight away center field. That reality really bit both teams hard, especially the Hokies. The error-itis would also bite in the late innings.

The Good Part was the Starting Pitching

Griffin Stieg has shown serious promise as a starter. His 2023 season was a bit of an up and down issue, but overall, he continued to improve over the season. Stieg got an ND with Jacob Stretch being hit up for the Loss (sort of unfair when it was on an unearned run, but that’s baseball, again).

Stieg was eventually pulled after going 5 and 2/3rds innings and probably on pitch count since he’d piled up 91 for this start, but Stieg was impressive, had good control for the entire session. The bull pen had an up and down effort but in the end it was the fielding/throwing errors that made the big difference.

Hokie Pitching was Good Enough to Win Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Runs Walks Strikeouts Wild Pitches Hit Batsmen Pitch Count Player Innings Hits Runs Earned Runs Walks Strikeouts Wild Pitches Hit Batsmen Pitch Count Stieg, Griffin 5.2 5 0 0 2 5 0 0 91 Shoemaker, David 0.2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 11 Stretch, Jacob (L, 0-2) 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 21 Kirtner, Brady 1 1 2 2 2 1 0 0 21 Vera, Jordan 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 Manning, Grant 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Totals 7 4 2 7 7 0 0 154

What developed was more of a not batting duel than a pitchers’ duel. The Hokies and the Sea Wolves were both having problems capitalizing on runners in scoring position.

Hokies vs Sea Wolves - Game 3 Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E >>Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 7 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 10 3

No Brooms for You

Hokie bull pen and fielding nightmares came back to haunt them in the final 3 innings of the series against the Sea Wolves. Stony Brook has a solid program and there was no way that they were going to go down without a fight. The Hokies showed off their bats and a bit of leather on defense for the first two games, but the trend never sticks for a very long time in baseball. The great defensive sine curve of baseball dipped into negative territory in this game and unfortunately the great cosign curve of offense dipped across the big 0, to leave the Hokies feeling a bit luckless in this contest.

When the Bats are Quiet, the Es Kill

The difference in the game was unfortunately a 7th and 8th innings inning flurry of throwing errors that scored both the tying run in the top of the 7th and the go ahead in the 8th. Tech was bitten by three errors in the field against Radford on Tuesday, but those were rendered inconsequential because of the amount of offense generated. If the bats are quiet, and the score is 1-0 those sorts of issues can result in a massive change in fortunes very quickly.

Hokies would mount a furious bottom of the 9th rally attempt, but still came up one run and a double play short of at least a chance for extra innings. That’s baseball.

Next Up

The good news is that the Hokies won the series and wait for a Wednesday mid-week contest against Binghamton. The staff is going to have to work on the throwing and fielding issues before the season gets too heated, though.

GO HOKIES!!!