Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies pick up 80-64 road win at Louisville

The Virginia Tech Hokies did what they were supposed to do on Tuesday night, going on the road and handily defeating the Louisville Cardinals 80-64. It was only Virginia Tech's second road win of the season and first since an 84-78 victory over NC State on Jan. 20.

Things couldn't have started any better for Tech, which shot 53% from the field in the first half, including knocking down eight of its 16 3-point attempts to build a 49-31 lead at halftime. The VT defense was terrific early, too, forcing 10 first-half Louisville turnovers.

The Hokies didn't shoot quite as well in the second half, hitting only 10 of their 24 attempts from the field. Still, Louisville failed to make up considerable ground until forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored with 3:24 remaining to make it a 74-64 game. That would be it for the Cardinals, as they never scored again, with the Hokies scoring the final six points of the game to come away with a comfortable 16-point win.

Five players scored in double figures for the Hokies: Robbie Beran (12), Sean Pedulla (15), Lynn Kidd (11), MJ Collins (13) and Tyler Nickel (13). Tech made 13 of 29 from beyond the arc, proving that if the Hokies are shooting well, they can be in every game.

highlights at Louisville pic.twitter.com/TX1RJz1HCg — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 6, 2024

The win improves VT to 17-13 and 9-10 in the ACC. Tech returns home to host Notre Dame in the regular-season finale on Saturday. It will be the last home game for Hunter Cattoor, while others like Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd have a year of eligibility remaining. That doesn't mean they will return and could also go through senior day festivities.

With the victory, the Hokies currently hold the No. 9 seed in the ACC Tournament. They can clinch a single bye with a win over the Fighting Irish on Saturday. When the Hokies won the ACC Tournament two years ago, they had a single bye.