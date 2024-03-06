Virginia Tech football: Hokies make significant off-field hire

The Virginia Tech Hokies made a significant hire on Tuesday, naming Gunter Brewer as their new director of high school relations for football. Brewer will work alongside James Johnson in his new role. Brewer replaced Glenwood Ferebee, who left to take over the head coaching position at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina.

For those of you saying, “Who is Gunter Brewer?” Let’s catch you up to speed.

Brewer, 59, is from Columbus, Miss., and played wide receiver at Wake Forest from 1983-86. He immediately began his coaching career with the Demon Deacons, working in strength and conditioning for two seasons.

Here’s a look at each of Brewer’s stops over the years:

Wake Forest: 1986-87 (strength and conditioning

Ole Miss: 1987-88 (graduate assistant)

Anges Bleus: 1989 (offensive coordinator)

Ole Miss: 1990 (graduate assistant)

East Tennessee State: 1990-95 (running backs, recruiting coordinator)

Northeast Mississippi CC: 1995 (head coach)

Marshall: 1996-99 (wide receivers/co-offensive coordinator)

North Carolina: 2000-04 (wide receivers)

Oklahoma State: 2005-07 (wide receivers)

Oklahoma State: 2008 (quarterbacks, co-offensive coordinator

Oklahoma State: 2009-10 (wide receivers, co-offensive coordinator)

Ole Miss: 2011 (assistant head coach, wide receivers, pass game coordinator)

North Carolina: 2012-17 (wide receivers, co-offensive coordinator)

Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 (wide receivers)

Louisville: 2019-21 (wide receivers)

Maryland: 2022-23 (wide receivers, pass game coordinator)

As you can see, Brewer brings a wealth of coaching experience to Virginia Tech. While he won’t be coaching in Blacksburg, as college football teams can have only 10 on-field coaches, his role will be critical in recruiting. Brewer has worked at numerous schools in Virginia Tech’s recruiting footprint, establishing relationships with some of the top high schools in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, etc.

Brewer can also be a sounding board for head coach Brent Pry and his coaching staff. Brewer has coached multiple NFL players and played pivotal roles in the young careers of Randy Moss, Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and numerous others.

Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner was recruited by Brewer in high school when he was an assistant at UNC. Turner chose the good guys then but clearly has love for Brewer.

This is Pry's latest move, which should have Virginia Tech fans excited about the future of Hokie football. In the ever-changing landscape of college football, Pry, along with VT’s NIL initiatives, is staying ahead of the game.