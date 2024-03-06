Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball: Liz and Georgia in Post Season Honors

There was Supposedly a Competition for the ACC Player of the Year Award

The truth is that there are some very good players on other ACC teams, and maybe they are a little frustrated with the announcement, yesterday, but no single player in women’s college basketball has dominated conference (we won’t mention B1G talent... that’s for the B1G, this is the ACC) play for the season as Elizabeth Kitley. Even in down games (which were few) she operated at a different level. Liz played 996 minutes, was 278 of 500 from the floor, 103 of 133 from the charity stripe for a total scoring effort for the season of 661 points. She also pulled down 330 boards, 60 blocks, and 17 Steal. She’s a special basketball player, and that jersey better be retired at some time in the near future.

The gold standard.



3x Player of the Year, @elizabethkitley pic.twitter.com/BRUJ7X7Wpf — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 5, 2024

Kitley was a cinch for the First Team All-ACC honors, too. She’s only the 2nd ACC Women’s Basketball player to ever grab first team honors for four years. It’s also the third time that she’s earned the First Team Defensive honors.

The best we've ever s33n.



The second four-time first teamer in @accwbb history



4x First Team

3x All-Defensive pic.twitter.com/qyxj6HbdmN — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 5, 2024

Well, you can’t really mention Elizabeth Kitley without bringing up the player that has managed to feed that offensive threat, and bring her own shooting chops to the table, too.

Georgia Amoore had a season to remember. And someone finally noticed that she was a First Team choice, too. That should have been obvious last season, but this year G put no reason to doubt or underrate on the table for this season. Nearly universally in the ACC analyst corps on the ACC Network, the duo of Kitley and Amoore and the importance of Georgia has been touted. It’s been overwhelmed by media concentrating on other personalities, but Georgia’s unselfish streak has fed Liz’s scoring dominance. And then there are those times when, as we saw in the last game of the season, where Georgia has put the team on her shoulders. Nobody in Hokie Nation wants her to move on. She has one more year of eligibility and a team of young players needing her talent to lead them.

First Team G



Assist leader

18 ppg.

Most points in an @accwbb game this year pic.twitter.com/wzlui4lJXZ — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 5, 2024

The Lieberman Award hasn’t been given out, yet, for the top Point Guard in Women’s collegiate basketball, but Georgia has made it to the Top 5.

Well-deserved G @georgia_amoore is a Top 5 finalist for the Lieberman Award honoring the nation's top point guard ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vnAv7xmSBQ — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 4, 2024

We all know how we feel on this one. Don’t we?

The Losses for the Final Two did Ranking Damage for Monday, Though

Coming in at 11 in the @AP_Top25 Week 18 #Hokies pic.twitter.com/bdwoqnNUyd — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 4, 2024

Tech dropped to #11 even with the sketchy officiating in both games. We’ll see how the ACC tournament goes and who wins as to who will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. Of course, winning the ACC would render a few things moot, so we’ll have to wait until Friday before we see who Tech plays after the 2 bye games are played.

It’ll be straight reporting for the ACC Tournament. But we’ll be there to report and photograph the selection Sunday celebration.

GO HOKIES!!!