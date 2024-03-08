Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Basketball Defeats Miami to Advance to the ACC Semifinals: 55-47

There Could have been a Pall Cast Over this One

When Liz Kitley went down at the very beginning of the 2nd half of the Virginia game, the Lady Hokies seemed to get the wind knocked out of them. The loss of Liz, whether occupying a post position, or operating in that 12-20 foot offensive ring, really threw the Hokie offense off balance. That wasn’t the worst part, the team depends on her for inside defense and rebounding, and then Clara Strack got into foul trouble which really put the team in a bind for the game and foreclosed any reasonable chance at a comeback strong enough to pass the Hoos and grab the W.

That reality played heavily on Hokie Nation, today, as fans from all over town were glued to every TV or radio broadcast keeping track, crossing fingers, and sweating at every miss, foul, turnover, and critical rebound. There was a hope, that the lineup card on Twitter/X would contain a surprise, and it did, but not what was expected.

Head Coach Kenny Brooks chose to start an unusual lineup for the opening minutes of the game. Notice that there is no one particularly tall in this lineup. It was 100% guards to start, and it would get more interesting from there. This game was going to be a serious challenge, and Brooks was going to have to take risks, and innovate. The other factor was going to have to be something completely intrinsic and unmeasurable - other than the final results. The players, from starters to bench, were going to have to step up to bigger roles to win today, and for the remainder of the tournament, too.

The Big Steps Taken

Before we knock down the quarters, let’s step aside from the details to look at the people factor in this one. We will do the numbers later, but let’s deal with the human side of things. With no Liz in the middle, there was no 60%+ 8–12-foot fade-away jumper to nearly guarantee points. That meant scoring other ways, and also keeping the Lady Hurricanes away from the basket, and off their outside shot game. The Hokies weren’t going to run away with this one, they just had to figure out a way to get out in front, and stay on the point exchange until the final horn sounded.

That was going to take nearly everyone, and it was also going to take players stepping up in a big way, and other players playing an unselfish defensive game.

Today, Clara Strack has officially arrived. She’s always provided a great deal of promise, and to become a bench player with regular court time as a true freshman has been a real achievement. But today, Clara had to come in off the bench and stick. Strack played the longest number of minutes (28) that she has in a game. She scored in double figures for the first time in her Hokie career and provided critical offensive rebounding as well as defensive work.

Someone in the crowd had a sign, and it was mentioned in a post-game interview with Georgia, and noted on TV by the commentators... “Have no fear! Amoore is here!” I think it was encouraging even in its old person 1960’s cartoon humor (Underdog call Sweet Polly Purebred). Georgia didn’t seem to get the message in the first half. She was not being aggressive enough (by her own observation so don’t point fingers) in taking the ball to the basket and pushing harder on offense. With her buddy Kitley in sweats on the bench, G needed to be her aggressive alter ego, not Shoeshine Girl. That lesson clicked in the second half and in particular the 4th quarter when Amoore finally took over.

The fact is that everyone was a critical part of this win, regardless of whether they scored in double figures or not. Tech’s defense managed 5 blocks, 4 steals, and 27 defensive rebounds. They also grabbed 11 critical offensive boards allowing for 2nd chances. Even with Georgia putting up the majority of the points, it was truly a team win when the buzz was that without Kitley this team was going to crash out and hope Liz healed up for the NCAA Tournament run. This win truly meant something, and the team needs this for momentum going into the Saturday rematch with Notre Dame. They need to have their backs up, and their jaws set for vengeance, hopefully with a crew of more neutral referees.

The Game Was Scary Close Until the 4th Quarter

The First

If you were watching the game on TV (not an easy feat on a workday - TV ratings gurus..) you were breathing hard just watching both teams putting up stout defenses and messing up the other team’s shooting. Miami opened the scoring with a 2-point bucket, and then Liv Summiel dropped in a trey immediately thereafter to put Tech up, briefly. The lead traded hands and then 2 free-throws from Georgia put the Hokies ahead at the half-way point in the quater. The folks looking at the screen at the 5:00 mark weren’t seeing things. The score was 9-8 Hokies at the 4:20 mark. G had an unfortunate turnover, and the Canes went up 1 point with a bucket from the floor. There wasn’t a whole lot of fanfare, but at roughly the 7:20 mark, Tech ditched the all-guard look and subbed in freshman Center Clara Strack. Her impact was not immediate, it built. After about 3 minutes on the court and the Hokies behind 9-10, Carleigh Wenzel (who also played an under noticed excellent game) fed Strack who put the ball into the bucket for her first points of the game. She repeated that feat 2 minutes later to put Tech up by 3. In the final two minutes of the period, Kenny subbed out much of the team, including Strack and Amoore, and the new defense kept the Hurricanes from scoring more than a single bucket at the horn. In the meantime, Carys Baker had drained one of her now patented come in from the bench and grab a trey shots. The period ended with Tech up 4 (16-12) and still not completely comfortable but breathing a bit better.

Getting going in Greensboro pic.twitter.com/JuEsb6geM1 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 8, 2024

The 2nd and Maintaining the Point Exchange

Four points is a small lead to try to maintain and Tech did its best to try to extend it with three-point attempts, but they weren’t falling. The fact that Miami was suffering from a closed basket, too, was keeping the Hokies in the game. Both teams just weren’t scoring much because both defenses were forcing bad or poor outside looks and hurried shots. There was a period between the 8-minute and 5-minute points in the game where neither team scored. Eventually Miami would tie it up, 18-18 as the minutes ticking away got smaller in number. Then in comes Clara Strack, again to put in two critical tie breaking buckets to go ahead by 4. Miami scored back to narrow that to 2, but Cayla King hit from downtown to push that gap out to 5 (25-20) with only 55 seconds left in the half. The horn sounded and nobody scored after Cayla. There were attempts on both sides, but the ball just wouldn’t fall.

after 20 pic.twitter.com/0bQIftWlqA — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 8, 2024

The 3rd Kept Pace with the 2nd which had kept pace with the 1st

There was absolutely no reason to be comfortable with that 5-point lead coming into the start buzzer for the 3rd quarter. The Hokies still weren’t aggressive enough on offense, and still not getting the ball into the post to get high percentage shots off. Nearly a minute and a half ticked off the clock before anybody scored, and that was Georgia stepping in and going for a higher percentage 2-point attempt. That 27th point was the last that Tech would score until Georgia got super aggressive and drove one in for a layup at the 4:20 mark of the period. All the while, the Canes had been nibbling at that 7-point lead. So, Amoore’s bucket pushed the Hokies back to a 3-point advantage.

Turnovers and fouls would allow the Hurricanes to knot it up at 29 with just a few ticks over 3 minutes left in the quarter. Tech seemed to be losing a bit of steam, and back on its heels a touch. This time Cayla stepped up and drained a huge trey, to stop the Miami mo’ train, and tilt it back in Tech’s favor. Georgia closed out the quarter’s scoring for Tech with two jumpers from high percentage ranges. The horn sounded with Tech up 36-33 on Georgia’s bucket from the paint. We all know the effect on the team and Amoore when she gets that critical final shot off for the period, and it drains.

Heading to the fourth ✊ pic.twitter.com/KkwYtdwyuK — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 8, 2024

The Little Big Run and the Final Horn

The Hurricanes bit back 2 of the 3 from that narrow lead at the final buzzer in the 3rd. Again, it looked like the Hokies were a bit flat coming off the break. And then the Amoore magic happened. Georgia absolutely buried a trey, grabbing back a 4-point Tech advantage, but doing what G always does when she emphatically sinks one in the clutch. The Hokies woke up. Yes, the Hurricanes came back to make a bucket to get it back to a 2-point difference, but those 37 points were all that they had in their back pockets when the Hokies started going on a “little big run”. Strack hit a 2, King hit a 2, then Amoore hit a 2. Georgia was finally getting really aggressive and pushing the team into the basket to take shorter range higher percentage shots, and they also managed to keep Miami’s scoring in check. Yes, the ‘Canes answered that six-point run with a three-pointer, but then Amoore put in 2-more to stretch the lead back out to 7.

Then the Hurricanes made the supreme mistake of fouling Georgia. If there is any single Hokie that an opponent does not want to get freebies from the charity stripe it is Georgia Amoore. (Kitley is excellent, too, but you know the story for this one). Georgia made 8 consecutive free-throws to close out Tech’s scoring for the game. As the final horn sounded and the celebration of the unexpected win proceeded, Tech’s prospects went from doubtful to hopeful for a Tournament repeat.

Significant Statistics

Georgia Amoore

Look, we were worried by the first few minutes of the 3rd, Georgia hadn’t really checked in, and Tech was just hanging on. The team needed her to take over the offense, stop laying back trying to score threes, and get the ball into the basket to make better shots and draw fouls. Georgia finally got that one done, and in the final 15 minutes of the contest lit fire. Eventually Amoore would score 27 points in this one, and 10 of those were from the free-throw line. Notice that those single point shots were the difference in the game. G also grabbed a board and stole the ball once. It was good to see her realize, and admit, that she needed to get aggressive and get the ball to the basket. It will be critical in the next game against Notre Dame.

"DO IT FOR LIZ [KITLEY]" —@georgia_amoore



Have no fear, Amoore is here. Georgia Amoore and @HokiesWBB are on to the semis pic.twitter.com/1RkT2xVwcr — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 8, 2024

Clara Strack

Well, how about the Buffalo Girl coming out tonight! Freshman backup Center and sometime power forward, Clara Strack was really on the spot for this one. Though Clara didn’t start, she played 28 minutes and every single one of them counted. Strack needs to polish up her free-throw shooting and maybe make up her own turnaround jumper move (not to copy Liz, just make one of her own unstoppable point grabbers). But she played more time on the floor than she has this season. Clara also put up 10 points and grabbed 5 boards, 3 of which were offensive (as mentioned before). She also blocked two shots (and everyone knows that we call her Clara ‘NoNo” Strack for a reason, those blocks are often pretty brutal. It was a super performance from a future critical player for the Hokies. She even got to put the VT sticker on the next bracket level.

Look, everyone played double digit minutes in this one, and contributed something significant. Tilly Ekh, didn’t score. She took a grand total of 7 shots, and she probably is looking to find a solution to that slump, but her defense was sterling. Ekh pulled down 7 defensive boards and blocked a shot. She also got a touch of offense off with an assist.

Cayla King probably wishes that she had taken more shots. She was 50% from the floor, but only got off a grand total of 6 attempts. If she’d have taken a few more, she might have been in double figures, too. She did bury 2 very critical threes and put in a standard field goal in the 4th quarter run for a total of 8 points. Cayla was defense, today. It was pretty emphatic, and effective. She blocked 2 and stole 2. She also grabbed a defensive board.

Rose Micheaux (12 min, 2 points), Carys Baker (17 min, 3 points), and Carleigh Wenzel (26 min, 2 points) made solid contributions in the rotation that Kenny Brooks set up. All had serious defensive roles, and Carleigh still needs to shoot more, but she had 4 rebounds and 5 assists in her allotted floor time.

Special notice needs to be made for Liv Summiel (21 min, 3 points). She scored 3, but more importantly she had a team high (again) 8 rebounds all on defense and all critical to clearing scoring opportunities.

It was a Team Win and more importantly it proved that this team could win against a capable opponent without Liz playing. There are potentially two games left in this. Tech’s got to get by Notre Dame in the Semis at noon on Saturday, and then worry about the last game.

The players all need to set its caps for revenge on this one coming up. Coach Brooks is going to put them all in, and they are all going to have to be aggressive and attack Notre Dame’s defense while putting up a D like they did in this one.

Stepped up pic.twitter.com/dhMNUfK02E — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 9, 2024

You stepped up big time in this one! Do it Again!

GO HOKIES!!!