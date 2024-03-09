Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies defeat Notre Dame to close out regular season on 3-game winning streak

The Virginia Tech Hokies completed the regular season on Saturday with an 82-76 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Blacksburg.

The Hokies received bad news ahead of the game when it was revealed that starting center Lynn Kidd would be unavailable to play. Kidd is the third-leading scorer (13.1 PPG) and leading rebounder (6.6 RPG). That meant Mylyjael Poteat would make his first start of the season.

The Hokies were looking to avenge perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season—a 74-66 loss to Notre Dame last month in South Bend, where they controlled a good portion of the game.

Thanks to junior guard Sean Pedulla, Tech also controlled Saturday's action. Pedulla scored 28 points to lead all scorers, and Notre Dame's defense had no answer in keeping him from getting to the hoop. Pedulla missed all five of his 3-point shots on Saturday, but it didn't matter as he often took advantage of the Fighting Irish off the dribble to get inside for two points.

Notre Dame freshman guard Markus Burton, who scored 16 against VT last month, kept the Irish in the game. Anytime it looked like the Hokies might pull away, Burton — like Pedulla — found his way to the basket for an easy two. He scored 24 points to lead ND.

But the Hokies, mainly Pedulla, always had an answer. The Fighting Irish cut Tech's lead to two points multiple times in the final 10 minutes, but each time, the Hokies would respond

Sophomores Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins each scored 15 for Virginia Tech. Collins and Poteat each had eight rebounds for the Hokies. Poteat also scored eight points in his first start. Senior Hunter Cattoor scored nine points in his final career game at Cassell Coliseum.

The most encouraging aspect of Saturday's win was Tech's victory despite making only seven of 29 from beyond the arc. The Hokies did have a significant rebounding advantage, 39-28. Tech often struggles to win when it shoots poorly from long range.

The Hokies finish the regular season with three consecutive wins and complete the regular season with an 18-13 record and a 10-10 mark in ACC play.

What’s next for Tech? The ACC Tournament, where the Hokies will head to Washington, D.C. as the No. 8 seed against ninth-seeded Florida State. The two teams split the regular-season series. The Hokies and Seminoles will play on Wednesday.