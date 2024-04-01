Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Hokies star Georgia Amoore enters the NCAA transfer portal

Just days after saying her goodbye to Virginia Tech and Hokie Nation, star guard Georgia Amoore is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The move isn’t surprising, with former head coach Kenny Brooks now in the same position at Kentucky. Amoore has one year of eligibility remaining, and some believed she would enter the WNBA draft. However, following Brooks always appeared to be the likely move.

Of course, Amoore will have options. Several of the nation’s top programs — which Kentucky is not — will want an experienced point guard who can score. Will Amoore follow Brooks to Lexington to rebuild or use her final year of eligibility to join a winner?

BREAKING: Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 1, 2024

Unfortunately, for Hokie Nation, Kentucky would appear to be the overwhelming favorite, which will not sit well with Virginia Tech supporters.

Amoore departs Virginia Tech with a tremendous legacy. She was a member of the All-ACC freshman team, a two-time first-team All-ACC selection, a third-team All-American and the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP. She broke numerous Virginia Tech records during her four years in Blacksburg.

Fans will be understandably upset, but remember, don’t take it out on Amoore or make it personal. The anguish at Brooks is much more understandable.

Regardless of where Amoore lands, thanks for the awesome memories, Georgia.