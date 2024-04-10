Former Virginia Tech guard Tyler Nickel transfers to Vanderbilt

Tyler Nicker has found a new home — again.

Joe Tipton of On3 revealed Wednesday that Nickel is transferring to Vanderbilt after spending the 2023-24 season at Virginia Tech. A native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Nickel played at North Carolina during his freshman season.

The state of Virginia’s all-time leading high school scorer, Nickel played in all 33 games for the Hokies last season, with seven starts. He averaged 8.8 points per game and shot 40% from behind the 3-point line.

Nickel was one of several players who entered the transfer portal shortly after the season ended. He joins Lynn Kidd as the two who have landed with the new teams. Kidd landed with Miami (Fl.) the day after he landed in the portal. Forward Mylyjael Poteat briefly entered the transfer portal but withdrew.

With Nickel and Kidd off the board, Sean Pedulla remains in the portal. The Hokies obviously want to keep their leading scorer, but he is garnering serious interest from a number of schools, including Oklahoma and Kentucky. It’s doubtful Virginia Tech can match Pedulla’s NIL deal to return for one more season.

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young has signed two players from the portal, guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (UTSA) and forward Ben Burnham (College of Charleston).