16 Virginia Tech Hokies Run Rule Liberty Flames 13-3 in 8 Innings

Could You Call This One a Walk-Off? (...of sorts, anyway)

You have to know that this one was “weird”. When Hokie Sports posts up a picture of the scoring summary and highlights the 7th inning “explosion” that propelled the Hokies it was certainly something to chortle about... Though Liberty’s pitching staff might not be similarly amused.

Up until the bottom of the 7th, the Flames were pushing the Hokies really hard. Tech had scattered some hits across several innings, and neither team was crossing the plate all that much. Let’s go back to the beginning to put this one in some sort of context because Tech’s offensive funk is still an issue that they have to address in Atlanta.

The game opened with Madden Clement on the bump. He produced a 3-up-3-down gem of an inning with a fly out and to strikeouts. The Hokies returned the favor to the Flames by stranding Ben Watson on 3rd, who had walked and stolen 2nd. But no one made meaningful contact with the ball, either.

After giving up the first hit of the game, and then walking a batter on 4 straight pitches, Clement cleared away a strikeout, fly out, strikeout combination that stranded those two runners. The Hokies had their turn at a 3 and 3 in the bottom of the frame, and it was looking like the feather dusters were racked by the equipment guys, again.

There are often a million oddities that happen in baseball, and sometimes one team will pull the stopper on another team’s scoring impulse. The Flames knocked Clement off the bump (along with his pitch count) in the 3rd after another leadoff single, followed by a walk. Jacob Exum relieved Clement, but after giving up a sacrifice bunt that advanced Clement’s runners, gave up a 2 RBI single, and then put his own runner on with another single. Sometimes it’s not your day. Exum was pulled for Matthew Siverling, and he induced a ground out to end the top of the 3rd.

The win would eventually go to Matt on the events of the bottom of the inning. The Hokies finally found some meaningful contact and both Ethan Gibson and Christian Martin singled. Coach Szefc put on a bunt to advance the runners and get out of double play territory, and Clay Grady managed to turn that into a single, too. Ben Watson finished off the Hokies’ goose-egg with a short single that scored Gibson from 3rd and maintained the loaded bags. After Eddie Micheletti hit a fly out that wasn’t deep enough for a sacrifice, Carson DeMartini worked an RBI walk. Then Gehrig Ebel rapped a two-RBI single that brought the Hokies to a 4-2 lead, and they only needed to look back once for the remainder.

The game settled into another sort of dreary pitching duel, with neither team doing very much offensively for the 4th through 7th innings. Then Liberty poked the bear again. They worked a walk against Preston Cowl, who actually had a reasonable outing, and sent in David Shoemaker. That resulted in a double that scored a single run, but the batter was thrown out at third to end the inning before the Flames did more damage. It was looking like the game was going to be a real struggle to close out for the Hokies, and the Flames were looking to rally up.

Then Liberty’s pitching melted. Liberty started the bottom of the frame with a new pitcher, and a whole set of control problems bloomed like a batch of noxious weeds for them. Their first pitcher walked two batters, Martin and Grady, on 9 total pitches. The Flames flipped hurlers and the next one proceeded to walk Watson and Micheletti on 10 pitches. The last one, was an RBI walk, and that started the merry-go-round because it pushed lead runner Christian Martin across the plate.

Liberty’s next pitcher was zeroed in on by Carson DeMartini and victimized for a 2 RBI single. With runners on the corners and no outs, Gehrig Ebel worked a five-pitch walk, and then Chris Cannizzaro was hit for what has to be the most embarrassing RBI type in the stats book. Tech burned outs and ran the merry-go-round until they piled up 8-runs on one hit and 9 total walks.

The game ended in the bottom of the 8th, in a weird sort of “walk off” as David McCann doubled in Gehrig Ebel who had gotten on base with a lead-off walk. That run triggered the “run rule” that Liberty agreed to before the game. With their pitching struggling, it was an act of mercy because Ebel’s plate crossing involved zero outs.

Hokies vs. Liberty Flames Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Team/Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Liberty 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 x 3 6 0 >>Virginia Tech 0 0 4 0 0 0 8 1 x 13 7 0

No Matter how unusual, the win is still a welcomed relief that breaks a three-game skid and sets the Hokies up to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend in Atlanta. The Jackets are 5-7 in the conference and 20-11 overall, so they are spoiling to get over .500 for the ACC and capable of doing it with a 15-6 home field win record for the season. The Hokies need to prove that they can stay in the top tier of the conference for this one.

GO HOKIES!!!