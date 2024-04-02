Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies land UTSA guard Jordan Ivy-Curry from the transfer portal

Finally, some good news for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program. After seeing multiple players enter the NCAA transfer portal, the Hokies received their first commitment on Tuesday afternoon.

University of Texas-San Antonio guard Jordan Ivy-Curry made his commitment to Virginia Tech public on social media. Ivy-Curry averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season. He shot 40% from the field and 39% from 3-point range, giving head coach Mike Young a solid outside shooter.

As of now, the 6-foot-3 Ivy-Curry profiles as a replacement for Hunter Cattoor. Cattoor, the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, is out of eligibility. Starting point guard Sean Pedulla remains in the transfer portal and has plenty of options outside of Blacksburg. Also remaining in the portal are sophomore wings Tyler Nickel and MJ Collins and John Camden. Collins started last season out of necessity more than anything, while Nickel — a UNC transfer — was Tech’s top scorer off the bench.

Ivy-Curry began his career at UTSA but transferred to Pacific after one season. In an odd twist, he returned to UTSA after one season at Pacific, where he played his final two seasons.

If Tech could somehow convince Pedulla to return and add a veteran big man in the portal, fans would feel much better about next season. However, Pedulla’s return remains unlikely, and the teams with the most NIL will land any impact big men.