Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball: A Team Eviscerated - Strack hits the Portal

Guess Who will Probably be a Starting Center in 2024?

Clara Strack, at the University of Kentucky. While it’s no guarantee that she’ll transfer to “Brand KennyBrooks” Team, the odds of her heading to Lexington are about as good as a Labrador Retriever making a bee line for the food dish.

Strack, a true Freshman, had become a popular figure through the season with her blocks and her inside play beside Liz Kitley, and in her place, eventually. Strack was one of the “inside” squad on the “BrandKenny” Team.

It sure would have been nice to find out that she was staying because she loved being a Hokie... Guess the new coach will be looking for a Center, too. There are four remaining players who haven’t headed for the door, just yet. Carleigh Wenzel, Matilda Ekh, and Rose Micheaux are still not appearing in the portal. We can only hope that they will stay.

And Where’s Whit?

The team has no leader, more than a few assistants and administration people are stuck in limbo. There doesn’t even seem to be the will to clean off the Hokie Sports Women’s Basketball Roster Page... 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Roster - Virginia Tech Athletics (hokiesports.com)

It wasn’t going to be easy to find a new head coach for the team given the total surprise the Brooks resignation seems to have been for Babcock and Sands. That it’s now taken two weeks and the player exodus looks like it might become a hemorrhage finding a compatible new HC is a number 1 priority. There hasn’t been a whisper or fume on the issue.

The Transfer Portal closes on April 15th, that’s 13 days away. That’s an eternity for this program to completely exsanguinate.

So, I leave with this one which is a compendium of more than two hands full of Hokie fans of which I am acquainted.

Thanks Kenny... “You’re a real prince for what you did and how you did it. You also look like you’ve organized your own parade.” I guess Hokie Nation will remember, but what I cannot say. What I can say is that I sanitized the general statement. Most folks were much saltier.

Strack is a tough loss. She would have been the core player in a revamped and competitive 2024-2025 Hokie Women’s Basketball Program, regardless of the coach.

Article 2 or 3 from the upcoming Summer Series: The End: The Dénouement of College Sports is set. The Svengali Coach: Turbo Charged by Free Agency and Big Money. We have lost two of them in recent seasons, and to a degree we benefitted from one. It’s that this one is particularly painful.

Stay tuned...

GO HOKIES!!!