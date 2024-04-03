Virginia Tech hires Megan Duffy as new women’s basketball coach

The Virginia Tech Hokies have a new women’s basketball coach. On Wednesday, Virginia Tech announced the hiring of Marquette coach Megan Duffy as Kenny Brooks’ replacement and the eighth head coach in program history.

Accomplished player

Proven winner

Inspirational leader



Welcome to Hokie Nation @CoachMeganDuffy



️ » https://t.co/kSGK7jONCu pic.twitter.com/i4JgoGPcN1 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 3, 2024

Duffy, 39, has spent the past five seasons at Marquette, where she recorded a 110-46 record (.705) and led the Golden Eagles to three NCAA Tournament appearances. In Duffy’s other two non-NCAA Tournament seasons, her team made the NIT one year, and COVID shut down the 2020 postseason, or Marquette would’ve made the tournament.

Before coming to Marquette, Duffy was the head coach of Miami (Ohio) for two seasons, finishing with a record of 44-20.

Duffy is a Dayton, Ohio, native who played collegiately at Notre Dame. She played in 127 games for the Fighting Irish and was the starting point guard during her final three seasons. During her college career, she averaged over 10 points and four assists per game. In her senior season (2005-06), Duffy averaged 15.6 points per game.

The 5-foot-7 Duffy won the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award as college basketball’s best senior player under 5-foot-8. She was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2006 WNBA draft.

After four professional seasons in the WNBA and overseas, Duffy turned her attention to coaching, accepting an assistant position at St. John’s in 2009. After four seasons, she moved on to George Washington, where she was promoted to associate head coach for two seasons. In 2014, Duffy moved to Michigan as an assistant for the Wolverines for three seasons. After her third season at Michigan, she accepted the head coaching position at Miami (Ohio).

Duffy is a protege of Muffet McGraw, the legendary Hall of Fame coach for Notre Dame for 34 seasons before retiring in 2020.

This was good work from athletic director Whit Babcock to get an established coach. Duffy is young, can recruit, and comes to Virginia Tech highly recommended.

Welcome to Virginia Tech, Coach Duffy.