Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Georgia Amoore, Clara Strack heading to Kentucky

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program. After losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach Kenny Brooks bolted for Kentucky. Brooks’ departure left many in Hokie Nation upset because of how he left—not that he took another job.

In some good news, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock found an excellent replacement in former Marquette coach Megan Duffy. The 39-year-old Duffy is a former point guard for Notre Dame and posted an outstanding record in seven seasons as a head coach at Miami (Ohio) and Marquette. Duffy arrived in Blacksburg on Thursday with much fanfare.

As for Brooks, it was expected that multiple players and recruits would follow him to Kentucky. Last week, star point guard Georgia Amoore said goodbye to the Hokies. She entered the NCAA transfer portal this week and, on Thursday night, announced she was following Brooks to the Bluegrass State.

BREAKING: Georgia Amoore has announced she is transferring to Kentucky pic.twitter.com/ELuNgShE58 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 5, 2024

Not long after Amoore said she was heading to Kentucky for her final season, freshman center Clara Strack, who also entered the transfer portal this week, said she was heading to Kentucky, too.

Also, as expected, Clara Strack follows her coach to Kentucky.



Brooks retains two players from VT so far. pic.twitter.com/wsPZDdSoTx — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 5, 2024

Amoore leaves Virginia Tech as a legend. She, along with Elizabeth Kitley, will see her jersey hanging in Cassell Coliseum someday. Strack, a 6-foot-5 freshman center from Buffalo, N.Y., played in all 33 games this season, averaging 4.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. When Kitley went down in the regular-season finale, Strack took over in the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament and looked like a potentially dominant player.

Unfortunately, that will not happen in Blacksburg.

Thus far, Amoore and Strack are the only players on the current roster who have followed Brooks. Strack has three years or eligibility remaining.

Good luck to both ladies.

As for Duffy, Hokie Nation should be excited, as the portal works both ways.