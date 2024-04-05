Virginia Tech basketball: College of Charleston forward Ben Burnham transfers to Hokies

Last week was disastrous for Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young. Not only were the Hokies coming off a disappointing season that ended in a second-round NIT loss at Ohio State, multiple key players entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Leading scorer and third-team All-ACC guard Sean Pedulla, starting center Lynn Kidd, guard MJ Collins, top bench scorer Tyler Nickel, backup big man Mylyjael Poteat and forward John Camden entered the portal. Kidd quickly joined Miami. I wonder how that happened so quickly? Then, Poteat had a change of heart and withdrew his name from the portal.

Pedulla, Collins, Nickel, and Camden remain in the portal, and most are unlikely to return at this point. That left Young with multiple scholarships available. And this week, he finally received some good news when UTSA guard Jordan Ivy-Curry announced he would spend his final college season in Blacksburg. Ivy-Curry averaged over 17 points per game last season and profiles as Hunter Cattoor’s replacement.

On Thursday, Young received more good news when College of Charleston forward Ben Burnham announced he would play next season at Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-7 Burnham has one season of eligibility remaining and averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. His numbers have improved in each of his three college seasons and Young would be thrilled if Burnham repeats those numbers with the Hokies in 2024-25. Burnham entered the transfer portal after College of Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey took the same position at Louisville.

Burnham can defend at least three positions and is a career 38% 3-point shooter. Those traits endeared him to Young. Think of an improved version of Robbie Beran from last year’s squad.

Welcome to Hokie Nation, Ben.