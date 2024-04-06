Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Reactions to the Hokies’ hiring Megan Duffy as head coach

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Tech basketball program. On the men’s side, several players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, with most looking for a more significant payday elsewhere, including star guard Sean Pedulla and center Lynn Kidd.

On the women’s side, it felt even worse. Head coach Kenny Brooks departed after eight seasons, rebuilding Tech into a national power. This all came weeks after beloved legend Elizabeth Kitley’s college career ended with a torn ACL. When Brooks decided to take the Kentucky job, the Hokies would lose their coach and the two best players in program history (Kitley and Georgia Amoore). Amoore did the unthinkable in the eyes of Hokie Nation; she entered the portal and followed Brooks to Kentucky for her last season.

At least she said goodbye. We appreciate you, Georgia, Elizabeth, and Cayla King. To make matters worse, freshman center Clara Strack, the heir apparent to Kitley, also followed Brooks to Kentucky.

Enough of the bad news. On Wednesday, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock hired Marquette coach Megan Duffy to replace Brooks. Those who hadn’t heard of Duffy went to the ol’ Google machine and researched her. Chances are that if you did that, you liked what you read. Duffy is a winner — as a player and as a coach.

Duffy arrived in Blacksburg on Thursday and immediately began working to retain some key players on the roster, including Carleigh Wenzel, Matilda Ekh, Samyha Suffren, Mackenzie Nelson and Carys Baker. While two of Tech’s top recruits also likely follow Brooks, Myah Hazelton is sticking with the Hokies. Not to mention, expect Duffy to look to her old home to bring in some excellent talent.

So, what did everyone think of Duffy’s hiring? We took to X — formerly Twitter — to see.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Coach Pry welcomes Coach Duffy home:

ACC Network’s Kelly Gramlich is one of the best in the business:

Great hire, @HokiesWBB! Coach Duffy has done a great job at Marquette and is a branch off the @MuffetMcGraw coaching tree. Great pick for the future of VT women's hoops. https://t.co/el550KLdUz — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) April 3, 2024

Purdue assistant Kelly Komara.

One of THE best to do it! Congrats @CoachMeganDuffy & @HokiesWBB you’re getting a good one! https://t.co/dvDf7hEq1E — Kelly Komara (@kkomara3) April 3, 2024

Greyson Wimbish checks in:

Marquette fans have gotta hate the Hokies. We've poached two of their basketball coaches in the last ten years. — Grayson Wimbish (@G_Wimb) April 3, 2024

College basketball analyst Kim Adams weighs in:

Congratulations @CoachMeganDuffy!



The Big East will miss you but a fantastic hire for the Hokies.



Megan was a joy to work w/ while at Marquette. She represents all that we need in coaching young women.



A kind & wonderful person in addition to tremendous coach. Best of luck! ❤️ https://t.co/YXZGeI6d1h — Kim Adams (@_kimadams) April 3, 2024

A new Hokie fan:

Emotional day here! It’s been so wonderful having such a close friend here in Milwaukee over the last 5 years, but what an opportunity! Congratulations, @CoachMeganDuffy! We will miss you in Milwaukee but the best is yet to come Guess I have to get some Hokie gear now ‍♀️ https://t.co/EtrDVzk6B8 — Molly Hogan (@MiMiHogan) April 3, 2024

Coach Duffy:

Ready to get to work #Hokies pic.twitter.com/BRs20uFQ18 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 3, 2024

