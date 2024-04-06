 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia Tech women’s basketball: Reactions to the Hokies’ hiring Megan Duffy as head coach

Everyone is agreement: This is an excellent hire for Virginia Tech.

By Bryan D. Manning
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Rounds-Norfolk State vs South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the Virginia Tech basketball program. On the men’s side, several players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, with most looking for a more significant payday elsewhere, including star guard Sean Pedulla and center Lynn Kidd.

On the women’s side, it felt even worse. Head coach Kenny Brooks departed after eight seasons, rebuilding Tech into a national power. This all came weeks after beloved legend Elizabeth Kitley’s college career ended with a torn ACL. When Brooks decided to take the Kentucky job, the Hokies would lose their coach and the two best players in program history (Kitley and Georgia Amoore). Amoore did the unthinkable in the eyes of Hokie Nation; she entered the portal and followed Brooks to Kentucky for her last season.

At least she said goodbye. We appreciate you, Georgia, Elizabeth, and Cayla King. To make matters worse, freshman center Clara Strack, the heir apparent to Kitley, also followed Brooks to Kentucky.

Enough of the bad news. On Wednesday, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock hired Marquette coach Megan Duffy to replace Brooks. Those who hadn’t heard of Duffy went to the ol’ Google machine and researched her. Chances are that if you did that, you liked what you read. Duffy is a winner — as a player and as a coach.

Duffy arrived in Blacksburg on Thursday and immediately began working to retain some key players on the roster, including Carleigh Wenzel, Matilda Ekh, Samyha Suffren, Mackenzie Nelson and Carys Baker. While two of Tech’s top recruits also likely follow Brooks, Myah Hazelton is sticking with the Hokies. Not to mention, expect Duffy to look to her old home to bring in some excellent talent.

So, what did everyone think of Duffy’s hiring? We took to X — formerly Twitter — to see.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Coach Pry welcomes Coach Duffy home:

ACC Network’s Kelly Gramlich is one of the best in the business:

Purdue assistant Kelly Komara.

Greyson Wimbish checks in:

College basketball analyst Kim Adams weighs in:

A new Hokie fan:

Coach Duffy:

Chloe Marotta:

