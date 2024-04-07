Virginia Tech Hokies Baseball Swept by Wake Forest

To Make a Painful, Long Story Short

There were some good things in this weekend’s baseball games. Eddie Micheletti hit a grand slammer in Game 1 after some sustained offense. But short of that, the Hokies could only muster one additional run on a wild pitch, no less. Sometimes 5 runs will hold a game but Wake just came right back. Brett Renfrow had a problematic pitching start with some serious ball control problems which from the sight of things seemed to be related to the cold, wind, and a problematic wet ball. He was pitching to full counts, and then not able to get the third strike to fall. Things didn’t start out to badly for him even though he was pitching a lot. His problems really started in the 2nd inning, after a lead-off strikeout, the problems with the weather and ball handling, just rose up and bit him. He walked three batters on 20 pitches.

Wake blasted two solo homeruns over cement mixer pitches and went ahead 3-1. That’s when Tech managed their only sustained offense for the game, and actually Game 2, as well. They loaded the bases on leadoff walk, a single, an intentional walk, and then Micheletti’s grand slam pushed the Hokies back into the lead, briefly.

The coaches pulled Renfrow for David Shoemaker in the top of the fourth after he walked a batter and hit the next one. Shoemaker didn’t have any better luck and ended up surrendering a total of five runs in the inning. He also had the loss hung on his shoulders. Though Renfrow did get clocked for the first two runs scored in the inning.

The interesting part is that the scoring ended for the game, and the story of this one was the complete shutdown of the Hokie offense. The Hokies had a chance to win this one and didn’t even make solid contact until the 8th inning. Those were two fly outs by Ben Watson and Gehrig Ebel.

The game ended on a Christian Martin flyout and the normally potent Hokie Hammers stayed somewhere else on campus.

Game 2 - Was Close, We Suppose

The Game 1 - “almost no offense” trend continued into Game 2. Though it wasn’t as cold, windy and wet as Game 1, it was cold and windy.

Tech’s pitching just didn’t do well again for this one. It’s not that it was a sustained melt down, it was just a single melt in one inning that made the difference. Wake scored 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning off of a leadoff walk, a single, and then a homerun. That would end up being the difference in the game. Starter Wyatt Parliament didn’t actually pitch a bad game. The Hokie defense did a reasonably credible job, but the Hokie offense just kept having serious difficulty making meaningful contact with the ball, especially in slugging situations. The Hokies scored 2 hard worked runs in the bottom of the same inning, and then only one run in the bottom of the 9th. They did have 7 hits this time, but they were mostly scattered and inconsequential.

They posted their first series loss, and it almost seemed like it was inevitable long before the final out of the 9th.

Game 3 - Was Close, Until It wasn’t.

Sunday, there was hope, though it was looking a bit on the slim side, to be brutally honest. The Hokie Hammers were nowhere to be seen after Micheletti’s blast in the Game 1, and the bats that they brought seemed to be loaded with holes. Wake’s pitching just confounded the home team Gobblers.

This one seemed particularly frustrating because until the 7th inning Tech was just trailing the Demon Deacons 6-4 and had some promise in nibbling away at that lead. Brady Kirtner had come in to stop the bleeding and start getting Deacs cleared off the bags and away from the plate, but the Hokie bull pen just couldn’t hang on for this one. They lost the lead after a three-run top of the 3rd, and just could never mount enough offense to come back the whole way.

Then Jordan Little had “his no good very bad day” (which always happens, folks... it’s baseball) he gave up 4 hits and 3 runs to put the game out of reach for the Hokies.

It’s Not the End of the World or Season, Whichever Comes First

This one is going to hurt. The polls out tomorrow will reflect the losses, and the players are going to have to put this behind them and learn some lessons about patience at the plate, and on the bags. It’s still only mid-season and there is an entire month and week of baseball to play. Liberty comes to Atlantic Union Bank Park on Wednesday April 10th, and then the Hokies head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in the Jacket’s house.

At this point in time, it’s best to keep it on a short perspective. The Hokies need to get back on a winning foot with something good on Wednesday. Liberty isn’t going to be a push over.

GO HOKIES!!!